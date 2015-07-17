Donald Trump's team: He's worth even more than $10 billion

Real-estate magnate Donald Trump’s campaign announced Wednesday that his net worth is a staggering $US10 billion.

But his political team apparently believes even that figure is a conservative estimate.

Michael Cohen, an executive vice president and special counsel to Trump’s organisation, said in a Thursday CNN interview that the Trump real-estate holdings should probably be valued even more. Trump owns a network of luxury buildings, hotels, golf clubs, and more.

“I consider myself to be an expert in real estate. I can tell you that $US10 billion number, in my estimation, is low,” Cohen said. “Because I know the value of New York City real estate. You’re talking about the prime properties. You’re talking about Fifth Avenue.”

He proceeded to list other locations where Trump owns high-end properties.

“And let’s talk about out of New York. On the Pacific Ocean. On the Potomac River. You have 1,000 acres in the middle of Miami, just to name a few. The assets that Donald Trump has — the locations — are second to none,” Cohen continued.

There’s some debate as to what Trump’s net worth actually is. When he announced his campaign last month, the real-estate developer and television personality published a document that pegged his net worth at roughly $US8.7 billion. Forbes disputed that number at the time and insisted Trump is worth $US4 billion.

Regardless, Trump says he’s worth even more now. The Trump statement on Wednesday said the $US8.7 billion figure was based off of numbers that were more than a year old.

“Mr. Trump’s net worth has increased since the more than one year old financial statement produced at his presidential announcement,” it said. “Real estate values in New York City, San Francisco, Miami and many other places where he owns property have gone up considerably during this period of time. His debt is a very small percentage of value, and at very low interest rates. As of this date, Mr. Trump’s net worth is in excess of TEN BILLION DOLLARS.”

