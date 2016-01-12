'Who the hell wants to woo her!' Donald Trump renews attacks on Megyn Kelly ahead of Fox News debate

Real-estate mogul Donald Trump lashed out at Fox News host Megyn Kelly on Monday, calling her “average in every way” and asking who would want to “woo” her.

Trump was apparently responding to an article in January’s Vanity Fair, in which Kelly described the Republican presidential front-runner’s frequent complaints about her.

The Fox News host told the publication that in the past, Trump “would send me press clippings about me that he would just sign ‘Donald Trump.'”

She continued: “And he called from time to time to compliment a segment. I didn’t know why he was doing that. And then when he announced that he was running for president, it became more clear. But I can’t be wooed. I was never going to love him, and I was never going to hate him.”

But Trump wanted his followers to know that he was not trying to woo Kelly:

.@megynkelly recently said that she can’t be wooed by Trump. She is so average in every way, who the hell wants to woo her!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 11, 2016

Trump started attacking Kelly last August, after she moderated the first Republican presidential debate and asked him a pointed question about his past comments about women’s looks.

The billionaire Republican has since repeatedly blasted both Kelly and Fox News. He drew widespread backlash when he made a comment about her that many people interpreted as a crude reference to menstruation.

Fox News announced last month that Kelly would be joining Bret Baier and Chris Wallace to moderate the upcoming Fox News debate on January 28. (Another Fox channel, the Fox Business Network, is hosting another Republican primary debate this week.)

