'I was wrong': Donald Trump apologizes for lewd 2005 comments about women, preview attacks on Bill Clinton

Donald Trump addressed the fallout from a 2005 video that showed him explicitly objectifying women in shocking, lewd comments.

In a pre-recorded video published on his Facebook account early Saturday morning, the Republican presidential nominee disavowed the lewd comments he made.

“Everyone who knows me knows these words don’t reflect who I am,” he said.

“I’ve never said I’m a perfect person, nor pretended to be someone I’m not. I’ve said and done things I regret, and the words released today on this more-than-a-decade-old video are one of them,” he continued.

Trump’s apology video came hours after the initial story and video of his comments were published by The Washington Post.

“I said it. I was wrong. And I apologise. I’ve travelled the country talking about change for America. But my travels have also changed me,” Trump said. “I pledge to be a better man tomorrow, and will never, ever, let you down.”

Much like he did via his campaign’s initial statement on the matter Friday afternoon, Trump attempted to deflect some blame toward Bill Clinton and previewed likely attacks to come at Sunday night’s presidential debate.

Trump in recent days has moved to paint the former president as a serial philanderer in an attempt to target Hillary Clinton, the Democratic nominee, ahead of their Sunday clash.

“Bill Clinton has actually abused women, and Hillary Clinton has bullied, attacked, shamed, and intimidated his victims,” Trump said.

The GOP nominee closed his statement by saying, “We will discuss this more in the coming days. See you at the debate on Sunday.”

Watch Trump’s statement in its entirely below:

