Former George W. Bush Speechwriter On Donald Trump: 'That Was A Big Steaming Plate Of S--- Spaghetti'

Hours before he co-hosts a fundraiser with Republican nominee Mitt Romney in Las Vegas, Trump went on CNN and battled Wolf Blitzer on the Obama birth certificate issue and continued to make Romney’s life miserable. Former George W. Bush speechwriter David Frum, who was a guest on Blitzer’s show afterward, had the most memorable immediate reaction reaction:



Photo: Twitter

Here’s the bizarre interview from CNN a little while ago, via BuzzFeed:

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

Key moment:

Blitzer: Donald, you’re beginning to sound a little ridiculous, I have to tell you.

Trump: No, you are. Let me tell you something. I think you sound ridiculous.

This happened, on television, in an interview.

