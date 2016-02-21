Donald Trump wins South Carolina

Picture: Getty Images

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump just scored his second victory of the election season by winning the South Carolina primary on Saturday, multiple outlets projected.

Trump was declared the winner by ABC News, NBC News, Fox News, and The Associated Press shortly after South Carolina poll sites closed at 7 p.m. EST.

Roughly 3% of polls were reported at the time Trump was declared the winner by multiple outlets. Trump held a 13-point lead over second place Ted Cruz, a Texas senator, per the AP.

Most polls had given Trump a big edge heading into the primary. He held a 13-point lead over Sens. Marco Rubio and Cruz, per the RealClearPolitics average of recent polls there.

The South Carolina victory followed an easy win for Trump in New Hampshire and a second-place showing in Iowa. The Republican caucuses in Nevada will weigh in on the GOP primary on Tuesday.

People (pundits) gave me no chance in South Carolina. Now it looks like a possible win. I would be happy with a one vote victory! (HOPE)

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 21, 2016

