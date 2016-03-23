Donald Trump takes another one: GOP frontrunner wins Arizona in march to nomination

Republican presidential frontrunner Donald Trump just won another key state, making his path to his party’s nomination even clearer.

A slew of media outlets projected late Tuesday night that Trump would win the winner-take-all Arizona primary.

The victory adds 58 delegates to the 681 Trump already had when he entered Tuesday’s contests. Candidates need 1,237 needed to clinch the GOP nomination.

Trump campaigned aggressively in Arizona, where his hard-line immigration stance resonated with many of the state’s Republican voters.

He had the local support of divisive public figures like former Arizona Gov. Jan Brewer and Sheriff Joe Arpaio, both famous for their attempts to use aggressive tactics to curb illegal immigration. In the days leading up to the contest, Trump frequently name-dropped Arpaio during interviews.

“I have great respect for Sheriff Arpaio,” Trump said in a statement after Arpaio endorsed him. “We must restore law and order on the border and respect the men and women of our police forces. I thank him for his support of my policies and candidacy for president.”

Utah also held a GOP primary contest Tuesday, but the state won’t report its results into later into the night. Trump’s main primary rival, Sen. Ted Cruz, is expected to do well there.

The results move Trump a step closer to a potential general election matchup with former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, who also won the Arizona Democratic primary Tuesday evening.

Shortly after several networks called the race for Trump, he thanked his supporters on Twitter:

