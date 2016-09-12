We spent the afternoon at Donald Trump's Virginia winery and it was lovely

While on a recent trip to Virginia, I spent an afternoon at Trump Winery in Charlottesville. Donald Trump purchased the property in 2011, as well as the adjoining estate the following year. He subsequently handed over control of the enterprise to his son Eric.

Even though the Republican presidential nominee said during a news conference in March that he owns it “a hundred per cent,” the winery’s website states that it isn’t officially affiliated with Donald Trump or his organisation.

The winery itself provided a lovely environment for a Saturday afternoon over Labour Day weekend. Along with refreshing, reasonably-priced wines, we found a mix of Trump supporters as well as people who were simply there to enjoy the wine and the spectacular views of the Virginia countryside.

