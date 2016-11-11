Donald Trump will be the ultimate test of America's 'special relationship' with Britain

Ever since Winston Churchill coined the phrase in 1946, British Prime Ministers and American Presidents have remarked on the “special relationship” between the two countries.
Prime Minister Theresa May is no different. She congratulated Donald Trump on winning the US election by reiterating the famous phrase.
It was then repeated in their first conversation on the phone on Thursday, during which Trump emphasised that Britain is a “very, very special place for me and our country.” May said she looks forward to building on the ties between Westminster and the White House — but it will not be an easy task.
Unlike Hillary Clinton, Trump is an unknown quantity to Downing Street. Mix this with his strident foreign policies and it could be the ultimate test of the so-called special relationship. Here’s why:
- May and Trump are starting from ground zero. During the election campaign, the handful of remarks May made about Trump were dismissive. The Conservative Party leader said his plan to ban Muslims from entering America was “divisive, unhelpful and wrong.” She also criticised him for claiming that police are afraid to enter some parts of London because of radicalisation. “I just think it shows he does not understand the UK and what happens in the UK,” May said. What’s more, the pair have never met. As BuzzFeed News UK politics editor Jim Waterson observed, interim UKIP leader Nigel Farage knows Trump “far better than anyone in Downing Street.”
- Britain is not Trump’s top priority. Trump phoned nine other world leaders, including in Ireland and South Korea, before May on Thursday. Despite Brexit being a big talking point of his campaign, Downing Street said there was “no urgent business to discuss” with the President-elect.
- Trump may not keep his extravagant promises. The President-elect promised US voters he would build a wall to keep Mexicans out of America and threatened to throw election rival Hillary Clinton in prison. Trump advisor Dan DiMicco also promised that Britain will be offered a free trade deal before the rest of the European Union after Brexit. Although this was a slightly less outlandish promise, May would be wise to treat it with caution.
- Trump and May are miles apart on foreign policy. Here’s just two examples: Britain is a prominent member of NATO, but Trump is no fan, describing it as “obsolete and extremely expensive.” Secondly, UK foreign secretary Boris Johnson has suggested that Russia is guilty of war crimes in Syria, but Trump has showered Russian President Vladimir Putin in praise, saying he’s “been a leader far more than our president.”
- Theresa May believes in climate change. Donald Trump is less sure. He famously tweeted in 2012: “The concept of global warming was created by and for the Chinese in order to make US manufacturing non-competitive.” Trump also wants to dismantle the Paris Agreement that sets targets to reverse the worst effects of global warming, which nearly 200 countries signed in December last year.
- Trump is reviled by UK politicians. His election provoked shock among many British MPs on Wednesday and some think he will be a disaster. Green Party leader Caroline Lucas said it was a “devastating day,” while Labour’s Chuka Umunna called it “terrible news.” Politicians even debated barring Trump from the UK after a petition was signed by more than 570,000 people. None of this will help May in building bridges.
- Scotland hates him even more. Trump travelled to Scotland in June, but instead of being greeted by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, the President-elect was welcomed by protesters. Much of the anger stems from Trump’s views on climate change. He owns two Scottish golf courses and was involved in a huge legal battle over offshore wind turbines close to his resort on the Aberdeenshire coast. He did, however, oppose Scottish independence — at least one area he will have some common ground with May.
- Finally, Trump and May are totally different politicians. On basic personal terms, there is a chasm between the two leaders’ styles. May is a sober, considered politician, who keeps her private life private. Trump is the antithesis of this: Brash, whimsical, brazenly dishonest, and publicity hungry. You wouldn’t pair them up on a blind date.
This is an editorial. The opinions and conclusions expressed above are those of the author.
