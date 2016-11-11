Donald Trump will be the ultimate test of America's 'special relationship' with Britain

PA Donald Trump and Theresa May.

Ever since Winston Churchill coined the phrase in 1946, British Prime Ministers and American Presidents have remarked on the “special relationship” between the two countries.

Prime Minister Theresa May is no different. She congratulated Donald Trump on winning the US election by reiterating the famous phrase.

It was then repeated in their first conversation on the phone on Thursday, during which Trump emphasised that Britain is a “very, very special place for me and our country.” May said she looks forward to building on the ties between Westminster and the White House — but it will not be an easy task.

Unlike Hillary Clinton, Trump is an unknown quantity to Downing Street. Mix this with his strident foreign policies and it could be the ultimate test of the so-called special relationship. Here’s why:

This is an editorial. The opinions and conclusions expressed above are those of the author.

