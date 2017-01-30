Donald Trump will make an exception to his refugee ban to honour a resettlement deal with Australia

Prime minister Malcolm Turnbull. Photo: Mark Metcalfe/ Getty Images.

Donald Trump will honour a deal struck under the Obama administration for the US to take refugees currently in Australian detention facilities despite his tightening of immigration regulations.

In a 25-minute phone call with Malcolm Turnbull, the president personally assured the prime minister that he would support Australia and let the refugees be resettled in the US.

However it remains unclear how many of the 2000 refugees will be resettled, according to Fairfax Media.

Most of the refugees are from Iraq or Iran, countries which are affected by Trump’s executive order prohibiting US immigration from accepting refugee settlers from a range of Middle Eastern nations.

The one-off deal, which helps Australia reduce its numbers of detainees under its strict border control regime, had been struck with former president Barack Obama.

The ban triggered protests across America and raised concerns among Australian politicians over whether Trump would take the refugees.

His support is seen as a win for the Turnbull government.

A statement from the White House, published by The Australian said: “Both leaders emphasised the enduring strength and closeness of the US-Australia relationship that is critical for peace, stability, and prosperity in the Asia-Pacific region and globally.”

Under the new US immigration regime, Australian dual nationals of the listed countries and Australians who have visited those countries in the past five years will now have to apply for a visa from the US ­embassy to enter the country, according the Department of Foreign Affairs.

Neither Turnbull or foreign minister Julie Bishop have shared their thoughts on Trump’s controversial immigration executive order, unlike British prime minister Theresa May who said “we do not agree with” the approach.

However Labor MP Anne Aly, the first Muslim woman in the Australian Parliament and a counter-terrorism expert, called it a “bullshit, conman, snake oil salesman way of trying to make good on his promise of banning Muslims”. Read more on that here.

