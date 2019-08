Donald Trump will host 'Saturday Night Live' on November 7

Republican Presidential hopeful Donald Trump will be the host of “Saturday Night Live” on November 7, according to numerous reports.¬†

Trump last appeared as host of “SNL” in 2004. This will be his second time hosting.

Here’s one of Trump’s skits from 2004:

Sia will be the musical guest.

