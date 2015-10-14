Donald Trump will host 'Saturday Night Live' on November 7

Republican Presidential hopeful Donald Trump will be the host of “Saturday Night Live” on November 7, according to numerous reports.
Trump last appeared as host of “SNL” in 2004. This will be his second time hosting.
Here’s one of Trump’s skits from 2004:
Sia will be the musical guest.
