TRUMP: 'Whoopi Goldberg is terrible. Very sad!'

The new Donald Trump celebrity feud is out.

The ladies of “The View” criticised the Republican presidential front-runner on Thursday’s show.

Trump responded by saying the show was in “free fall” and by trashing two of its hosts, Whoopi Goldberg and Joy Behar.

“Whoopi Goldberg is terrible. Very sad!” Trump exclaimed.

“Joy Behar, who was fired from her last show for lack of ratings, is even worse on [The View],” he added.

Thursday’s episode of “The View” featured a discussion that criticised Trump’s provocative comments and campaign-trail insults. The hosts played a clip of former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R) calling a Trump a “jerk” and then piled on both Bush and Trump.

“I don’t want that in a president. I don’t want that in a president,” Goldberg said of Trump.

But Goldberg also said that Bush should have stepped up his criticism of Trump last summer, when the billionaire businessman first accused the Mexican government of sending “rapists” and murderers across the US border.

“I’m sorry, Jeb, in my humble opinion, as soon as he made that disparaging remark about Mexican folks, you should have been on top of that,” Goldberg said. “Half of your family is Mexican. I think you should have said to him, ‘How dare you! How dare you disparage my wife and her people.'”

Goldberg also said, “If I were a Republican, I would write in Jeb before I would back Donald Trump.”

Trump, who went on “The View” last September, did not appear pleased with the discussion:

Watch “The View” segment critical of Trump below:





