Donald Trump: 'I am the most fabulous whiner'

Real-estate developer Donald Trump embraced the idea that he’s a “whiner” during a Tuesday morning CNN interview.

“New Day” host Chris Cuomo asked the Republican presidential candidate about a recent Rich Lowry column in National Review that described Trump as “the most fabulous whiner in all of American politics.”

Trump agreed but clarified that he whines to win.

“I think he’s probably right. I am the most fabulous whiner. I do whine because I want to win. And I’m not happy if I’m not winning. And I am a whiner. And I’m a whiner and I keep whining and whining until I win,” he said. “And I’m going to win for the country and I’m going to make our country great again.”

As Lowry noted in his column, Trump is one of the most combative candidates on the campaign trail. The real-estate developer frequently responds to provocations with his own barbs, usually unleashed on Twitter.

“By Trump’s own account, he’s the baddest, smartest thing going, except if you ask him a challenging question, in which case he kicks and screams and demands to know how anyone could treat him so unfairly,” Lowry wrote.

The list of people Trump has attacked is long. His most prominent recent spat was with Fox News host Megyn Kelly, who he accuses of asking him unfair questions last week at the first Republican primary debate. Trump tweeted a storm of broadsides against her and declared that she is overrated.

He also hit back hard at some of his Republican rivals who have criticised him for attacking Kelly:

Truly weird Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky reminds me of a spoiled brat without a properly functioning brain. He was terrible at DEBATE!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 11, 2015

I just realised that if you listen to Carly Fiorina for more than ten minutes straight, you develop a massive headache. She has zero chance!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 9, 2015

