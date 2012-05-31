YOU TELL US: What Could Be Better Than Dinner With Mitt Romney And Donald Trump?

Julia La Roche

The Donald has a very important question for you all… 

Donald Trump Tweet

Photo: Twitter.com/realDonaldTrump

We would actually like to know the same thing.  What could be better?  Fill in your best responses in the comments section below.  

In case you were wondering, Trump is offering a chance to win dinner with him and Mitt Romney for donating to the now-certain Republican presidential nominee’s campaign.

 

