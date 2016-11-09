Donald Trump's website was saying some odd things, thanks to a security hole

Photo: Chip Somodevilla/ Getty Images.

It looked like a hoax website but it wasn’t.

Some creative hackers discovered a weird flaw with Donald Trump’s actual website.

If you typed extra words into the URL of the page that hosted the campaign’s press releases, those words, whatever they were, appeared on Trump’s website.

Only the person typing the words could see the altered site, so this wasn’t an actual hacked site — no one broke into the network and really changed things.

And it didn’t last long. As the tweets were flying, the IT folks fixed the hole.

But for a little while, it was fun and games.

