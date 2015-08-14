Donald Trump owns thousands of secret web addresses

Do you think real-estate mogul and Republican presidential primary front-runner Donald Trump “sucks?”

If so, would you be interested in purchasing the website DonaldTrumpSucks.com?

Well, you are (probably) out of luck. Trump’s company, the Trump Organisation, already owns DonaldTrumpSucks.com, along with thousands of other web addresses.

A report Business Insider generated through the domain database Whoisology last week showed 3,153 web addresses are registered to the Trump Organisation’s general counsel. Many of these sites are not actually online, but they provide glimpses into Trump’s business plans and his company’s anxieties about their brands.

According to the report, an email identified as belonging to the Trump Organisation’s general counsel registered several of Trump’s main web addresses — including his presidential campaign site, DonaldJTrump.com, and his company’s site, Trump.com.

The email also registered sites with the names of several of Trump’s children and grandchildren. According to the report, these domains were all still registered to the company as recently as March and April of this year.

Trump’s son, Eric, who is executive vice president of development and acquisitions at the Trump Organisation, said the company acquires “thousands” of domains each year. Eric Trump described the practice as “business as usual” for the company. He said the more than 3,000 domains registered through the general counsel’s email address are just a fraction of the “tens of thousands” of URLs owned by the company.

“It’s just another part of doing business around the world with a famous brand and some famous figureheads at the top of the company,” Eric Trump told Business Insider.

Eric Trump said the Trump Organisation does not privately register these domains, because they are “proud” of their various holdings. He described the practice as “a very forward-looking domain strategy” and said many other major companies have similar policies.

“We acquire thousands a year, and it’s smart,” Eric Trump said of the web addresses. “It’s just a smart thing to do, and it’s a great way to protect yourself.”

He said the Trump Organisation is able to take domain names from squatters and other people who might take addresses with the company’s trademarks through the UDRP process set up by ICANN, the non-profit that regulates the internet’s domain name system. UDRP allows trademark owners to seize domains taken for “abusive” purposes through court proceedings or an arbitrator. However, Eric Trump said dealing with a UDRP can be a “waste of time” compared to pre-emptively acquiring domains.

“Sometimes it’s just easier to be incredibly proactive about domain strategy so, quite frankly, you don’t have to do that,” he explained.

Many of the addresses registered by the Trump Organisation contain negative statements about Trump and his businesses. These include URLs branding the Trump Network, a controversial vitamin-selling business Trump bought in 2009 and later sold, was a “pyramid scheme” and a “fraud.”

According to Eric Trump, the company acquired these addresses to guard against “predatory people.”

“For a company like ours, it’s incredibly important to protect ourselves, and it’s incredibly important to own our intellectual property,” he said.

It’s a relatively common practice for businesses to buy web addresses that could be used to host attacks on them. For example, last year, the former New York City mayor and entrepreneur Mike Bloomberg was linked to the purchase of hundreds of domains including ones that branded him a “weiner” and a “moron.”

Check out some of the negative web addresses registered to the Trump Organisation below.

TrumpIsFired.com

ComplainToTrump.com

TrumpNetworkMarketingFraud.com

IHateTrumpVodka.com

ImBeingSuedByTheDonald.com

TrumpNetworkPyramidScheme.com

NoMoreTrump.com

TrumpMultiLevelMarketing.com

TrumpNetworkFraud.com

DonaldTrumpPonziScheme.com

TrumpNetworkSucks.com

TrumpNetworkPonziScheme.com

TheTrumpNetworkPonziScheme.com

DonaldTrumpSucks.com

TrumpCorporationSucks.com

TrumpOrganizationSucks.com

TrumpVodkaSucks.com

The report showed the Trump Organisation also has registered web addresses that could be used for Trump’s political endeavours. Interestingly, while there are domain names that reference 2012 and 2016, there do not seem to be any Trump addresses that are specifically pegged to future presidential elections:

ElectTrump.com

DonaldTrump2012.com

VoteAgainstTrump.com

TrumpArmy.com

TrumpIsHired2012.com

Trump2016.com

Trump2012.com

MakeAmericaGreatAgain.vote

The bulk of the web addresses registered by the Trump Organisation seem to relate to past, present, and future business endeavours.

These projects include current ones like Manhattan’s Wollman Rink, which is operated by the Trump Organisation. The general counsel address also retains URLs that seem to have belonged to Trump businesses that no longer exist, like Trump Airlines, as well as addresses for ventures that never came to be.

For example, in 2013, Trump was outbid at an auction when he tried to purchase the Versace Mansion in Miami. The report showed the general counsel address still maintains several domains that seem to have been associated with this project, including TrumpVersaceMiami.com and TrumpVersaceMansion.com. It also owns addresses that could be linked to future potential Trump projects.

Check out some highlights from these URL’s for actual, defunct, and hypothetical Trump ventures below.

TrumpAir.com

IvankaHotel.com

ChicagoTrumpLimo.com

LiveLikeATrump.com

ThinkLikeATrump.com

DonaldTrumpBed.com

DonaldTrumpMattress.com

DonaldTrumpTea.com

WollmanSkating.com

TrumpVersace.com

VersaceTrump.com

YoureFiredVodka.com

TrumpCoffeeBeans.com

TheTrumpFolliesOnBroadway.com

TrumpTats.com

TrumpAccesoriosdelBanoDeCasaLatinAmerica.com

TrumpaCasaRopadeCamaLatinAmerica.com

TrumpModelManagement.com

DonaldTrumpCarpet.com

TrumpLuxuryCandles.com

TrumpIceCreamParlor.com

TrumpChardonnay.com

TrumpOnTheRocks.com

DonaldTrumpEyewear.com

DonaldTrumpZapatosLatinAmerica.com

TrumpShoesMexico.com

TrumpMattresses.com

TrumpMexicoCity.com

LiveTheTrumpLife.com

TrumportunityKnocks.com

DonaldTrumpFootwearMexico.com

DonaldTrumpOfficeChairs.com

TrumpDoll.com

TrumpSteaks.com

TrumpHomeCrystalGifts.com

TrumpMexico.com

DonaldTrumpAngels.com

TrumpAndOJ.com

Obviously, the web addresses listed in this post are just a fraction of the 3,153 registered by the Trump Organisation. You can peruse the full list of Trump’s domain names here.

