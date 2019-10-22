In 1999, Trump supported a wealth tax more severe than anything Elizabeth Warren is proposing

Reuters Donald Trump during a taping of ‘Larry King Live’ on CNN in New York on October 7, 1999.

In November 1999, Donald Trump proposed a wealth tax far more severe than the “Ultra Millionaire Tax” now being proposed by the Democratic presidential hopeful Elizabeth Warren, who the president has called “Uber Left.”

Trump had said a one-off 14.25% tax on fortunes over $US10 million would eliminate US national debt, then $US5.66 trillion. Americans under the threshold would have been given tax breaks, Trump said.

“It is a win-win for the American people, an idea no conventional politician would have the guts to put forward,” Trump, who was considering running in the 2000 presidential election, said at the time.

Warren’s tax would see households pay a 2% annual tax on wealth between $US50 million and $US1 billion and a 3% annual tax on wealth above $US1 billion.

Warren says her plan will bring in $US2.75 trillion in revenue from 75,000 households over a 10-year period.

Trump proposed a one-off 14.25% tax on parts of households' net worth exceeding $US10 million. Trump claimed it would eliminate the national debt, then $US5.66 trillion, CNN reported at the time.

Trump proposed a one-off 14.25% tax on parts of households’ net worth exceeding $US10 million. Trump claimed it would eliminate the national debt, then $US5.66 trillion, CNN reported at the time.

For example, Amazon’s founder, Jeff Bezos, worth $US110 billion today, would pay a one-off tax of $US15.7 billion.

The Associated Press resurfaced Trump’s ambitious tax proposal in a report Tuesday.

“By my calculations, 1% of Americans, who control 90% of the wealth in this country, would be affected by my plan,” Trump, at the time mulling a run for president with the Reform Party, said.

Scott Olson / Getty Images, Alex Wong / Getty Imges Trump and Sen. Elizabeth Warren.

As a bonus from the one-off tax, Trump said, “the other 99% of the people would get deep reductions in their federal income taxes.”

Several 2020 Democratic Party hopefuls have proposed new taxes on the rich, which focus on taxing total accrued wealth instead of focusing on annual income.



Warren’s Ultra-Millionaire Tax would see households pay a 2% tax a year on net worth between $US50 million and $US1 billion and 3% a year on wealth of more than $US1 billion.

Warren, who Trump called “Uber Left” in a recent tweet, says her plan will bring in $US2.75 trillion in revenue from 75,000 households over a 10-year period.

Sen. Bernie Sanders, another 2020 Democratic presidential candidate, has proposed a wealth tax that is even more aggressive than Warren’s, Business Insider’s Joseph Zeballos-Roig previously reported.

“It would affect more households, levy a higher marginal tax rate, and ultimately bring in more money for government coffers to help pay for some of his ambitious proposals, like ‘Medicare for All,’ as well as fund other social programs,” Zeballos-Roig reported.

Joshua Lott/Getty Images The 2020 Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders.

Trump said of his proposal in a statement in 1999: “Personally this plan would cost me hundreds of millions of dollars, but in all honesty, it’s worth it.”

“It is a win-win for the American people, an idea no conventional politician would have the guts to put forward.”

Despite never coming to fruition, Trump’s proposal was used for the basis of a tax plan that Democratic Rep. Juan Vargas put forward in April 2017 and mockingly named “The Donald J. Trump Wealth Tax Act of 2017.”

