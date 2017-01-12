Donald Trump was the most-read Wikipedia article in 2016 with Margot Robbie the top Aussie

Photo: Randy Holmes/ ABC via Getty Images.

Death and politics dominated party conversations last year and it was no different in the online encyclopaedia world, with the Donald Trump article getting the most clicks in Wikipedia.

The president-elect of the USA garnered almost 76 million views, which is nearly three times more than 2015’s most-read English Wikipedia page “Deaths in 2015”.

With several popular cultural icons passing away during the year, “Deaths in 2016” came in second with almost 36 million views, followed by Prince in third place. David Bowie, Muhammed Ali and Carrie Fisher also made appearances in the top 20.

With the US presidential elections holding the world’s attention, soon-to-be first lady Melania Trump (8th), Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton (11th) and current president Barack Obama (17th) also registered a lot of clicks from curious readers.

The most-read Australia-related article was Queensland-origin Hollywood actress Margot Robbie, whose page attracted 9.42 million views, making it the 70th in the 2016 rankings. The next best was the page for Australia itself, getting 6.76 million clicks to come in 164th.

Top 20 most popular Wikipedia English pages in 2016

1. Donald Trump (75,965,727 pageviews)

2. Deaths in 2016 (35,911,398)

3. Prince (musician) (22,793,889)

4. United States presidential election, 2016 (22,063,171)

5. Suicide Squad (film) (19,435,260)

6. List of Bollywood films of 2016 (19,285,100)

7. David Bowie (19,039,110)

8. Melania Trump (18,946,792)

9. Captain America: Civil War (18,693,046)

10. Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice (18,548,575)

11. Hillary Clinton (17,801,991)

12. Deadpool (film) (16,917,412)

13. Elizabeth II (16,815,631)

14. United States (16,502,083)

15. Muhammad Ali (16,303,934)

16. Pablo Escobar (16,210,514)

17. Barack Obama (15,994,091)

18. Game of Thrones (15,726,657)

19. The Revenant (2015 film) (15,077,213)

20. UEFA Euro 2016 (14,488,759)

21. Star Wars: The Force Awakens (14,168,904)

22. Game of Thrones (season 6) (14,111,811)

23. 2016 Summer Olympics (14,026,668)

24. Carrie Fisher (13,923,993)

25. O. J. Simpson (13,795,907)

Source: Wikipedia

The full list of 2016’s most-viewed Wikipedia articles is here.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.