We asked performance psychologist Dr. Jonathan Fader about the mental strategy Donald Trump has employed to defy expectations on the campaign trail. Fader says that Trump’s mental approach is similar to that of a warrior on the battlefield.

Produced by Graham Flanagan

Follow BI Video: On Facebook

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.