Donald Trump mentioned 'terrific' Warren Buffett when he was asked about potential cabinet picks

Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump would want America’s “greatest minds” to serve in his administration, the real-estate tycoon explained in an interview that aired Wednesday night.

Trump suggested that Warren Buffett, the chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, is the sort of person he would consider hiring.

“Warren Buffett is a terrific guy and a very common-sense person. I mean, Warren is a very common-sense person. That’s how he makes the money: with common sense — smart, but common sense. You take some of these great minds that we have, nobody can beat us,” he said.

Trump was responding to a question from Fox News host Sean Hannity, who asked Trump to name some people he would consider for his cabinet, including potential choices for vice president, secretary of state, and secretary of defence.

Trump would not “use names,” but he went out of his way to heap praise on Buffett. He appeared to be particularly pleased with a recent CNBC interview in which Buffett predicted that he would continue to be a factor in the Republican primary for some time.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if he maintains quite a solid base for a long time. And that means he’s going to get a fair number of delegates,” Buffett said. “He’s not going to run out of money so it’s going to be a lot of fun to watch, particularly if you’re a Democrat.”

On Tuesday, Trump called Buffett’s interview a “nice honour.” Trump also told Hannity on Wednesday that Buffett had said the “nicest things” about him, though he noted that the billionaire investor is a supporter of former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, the Democratic front-runner in 2016.

“Warren Buffett said the nicest things about me the other day,” he said. “I have great respect for Warren Buffett. But he said, ‘Trump is here to stay.’ I was impressed because I think he’s supporting perhaps Hillary or something.”

Buffett didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider on the Trump interview.

Trump also said billionaire businessman Henry Kravis, former General Electric CEO Jack Welch, and “Carl” — the business magnate Carl Icahn, if Trump’s past statements are any indication — are the sort of people who could serve in his administration.

“I don’t want to use names. I could say a Jack Welch would be great. I could say a Carl and Carl-types. You have Henry Kravises,” he said.

The real-estate developer lamented that other potential candidates wouldn’t “use those minds.”

“We use the guy that gives $US50,000 to a Bush or to a Hillary and they become secretary of this or [that]. It’s ridiculous. I would use the greatest minds. I know the best negotiators,” he told Hannity. “I know the ones that are no good that people think are good. I know people that you’ve never heard of that are better than all of them.”

