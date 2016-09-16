Donald Trump Jr. says media would be 'warming up the gas chambers' if his dad acted like Clinton

Alex Wong/Getty Images Donald Trump Jr. addresses the crowd at the Republican National Committee.

Donald Trump Jr. made a holocaust reference when comparing the media treatment of his father to coverage of Hillary Clinton.

Speaking with Philadelphia station WPHT on Thursday, the Republican presidential nominee’s son argued that the media unfairly under-covered various Clinton controversies, including her use of a private email server while serving as secretary of state.

“The media has been her number one surrogate in this. Without the media, this wouldn’t even be a contest, but the media has built her up,” Trump said.

He added: “They have let her slide on every in-discrepancy, on every lie, on every DNC game trying to get Bernie Sanders out of this thing. If Republicans were doing that, they’d be warming up the gas chamber right now.”

Trump Jr.’s own statements have occasionally raised eyebrows among political observers.

In an interview published in the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review on Wednesday, Trump said that his father continued to refuse to release his tax returns because it would “detract” from his pitch to voters.

“He’s got a 12,000-page tax return that would create…financial auditors out of every person in the country asking questions that would detract from [his father’s] main message,” Trump Jr. said.

