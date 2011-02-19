Hold On, Maybe Donald Trump Does Want A Piece Of The Mets...

Photo: Illustration by Business Insider

Earlier this week, rumours emerged that Donald Trump could be a prospective buyer for the Mets. Trump quickly quashed them, and said he wouldn’t be interested in buying a piece of the team, only the whole thing.In an interview with Yahoo! Sports, Trump backtracked and gave indications that maybe he actually would be interested in a minority share. Trump repeatedly said that he’s ready and willing to help out the Wilpons, whom he considers close friends, which could mean that he’s willing to lend financial support in the form of partnership.



As we mentioned earlier this week, there are major obstacles in between Trump and MLB ownership, but if the Wilpons ask him, it’s possible that Trump could finagle his way into professional baseball.

