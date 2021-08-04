The Trump camp sent out an email on August 4 asking supporters to choose which ‘Trump Card’ design they want. Screengrab/ Donald Trump Campaign

Donald Trump wants his supporters to carry “Trump Cards.”

The Trump camp sent an email on August 4 asking supporters to choose their favorite design.

The cards come emblazoned with gold lettering and bear the former president’s signature.

The Trump camp sent two emails on August 4 asking supporters to get on board with carrying the red and gold cards, which look like credit cards and bear the former president’s signature.

“The card you select will be carried by Patriots all around the Country. They will be a sign of your dedicated support to our movement to SAVE AMERICA, and I’m putting my full trust in you,” Trump wrote in the first email.

The Trump team sent a follow-up email later that night, which read: “We’re about to launch our Official Trump Cards, which will be reserved for President Trump’s STRONGEST supporters.”

“We recently met with the President in his Florida office and showed him four designs,” the email continued. “Originally we were planning on releasing just one design, but when President Trump saw the cards on his desk, he said, ‘These are BEAUTIFUL. We should let the American People decide – they ALWAYS know best!'”

The Trump camp did not outline exactly what entitled one to carry a “Trump Card.” Clicking on the link to vote for one’s favorite design brought the user to a fundraising page. The Trump team did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Insider.

Clicking on any ‘Trump Card’ design brings one to this fundraising page. Screengrab/ Donald Trump Campaign

The former president’s “Trump Card” pitch to voters is the latest in his campaign’s list of fundraising merchandise. In a July 26 email, Trump’s campaign announced they were selling signed photos of Trump for $US45 ($AU61).

Trump has hinted that he might run for president in 2024.

Journalist Michael Wolff, the author of three books on Trump, told Insider that he thinks the former president still “does not know” he lost the election last year.

“Now, whether he has managed to successfully convince himself or whether from the get-go he was so focused on hearing what he wanted to hear, he is absolutely certain. Absolutely certain that he won the election and that if he did not win it, it could only be that it was stolen from him,” Wolff told Insider.