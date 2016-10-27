A man completely obliterated Donald Trump's star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame

A man using a

sledgehammer and a pick-ax destroyed Donald Trump’s star on Hollywood’s Walk of Fame early Wednesday morning.

Deadline reports that the man, who said his name is Jamie Otis, told the outlet that he was “trying to extract the star to auction it off and raise funds” for women who have accused Trump of sexual assault.

The star was dedicated to the Republican presidential nominee back in 2007 in honour of his NBC hit show “The Apprentice.”

The man’s work with the sledgehammer and pick-ax left the star completely obliterated.

LAPD reportedly arrived on the scene, but after the man had already left.

Deadline recorded video of the incident, which you can watch here.

