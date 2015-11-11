Donald Trump said wages are 'too high' in his opening debate statement

In his opening statement at Tuesday night’s Republican debate on Fox Business, presidential hopeful Donald Trump said he would not raise the minimum wage and that wages are “too high.”

Trump made his comments in response to a question about whether he had sympathy for protestors who want to raise the minimum wage to $US15 an hour. Tuesday night’s debate was focused on the economy.

“We are a country that is being beaten on every front — economically, militarily,” Trump said. “Taxes too high, wages too high, we’re not going to be able to compete against the world. … People have to go out, they have to work really hard, and they have to get into that upper stratum.”

Trump also said that the US “doesn’t win anymore.”

This isn’t the first time Trump has come out against raising the minimum wage. In August, he told MSNBC that raising the minimum wage would hurt America’s economic competitiveness.

Multiple other candidates, including top Trump rival Ben Carson, also came out against raising the minimum wage.

Trump is currently leading in the polls for the Republican nomination.

Eight candidates are facing off on the main stage at the debate in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

