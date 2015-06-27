Donald Trump is locked in all-out war with the US' largest Spanish-language TV network

Real-estate mogul and Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump is in the middle of an epic feud with Univision.

On Friday alone, Trump’s campaign sent out two unusual press releases attacking the largest Spanish-language television network in the US.

The first contained a letter to the CEO of the Miami-based network, announcing that Univision officials would be barred from attending Trump’s golf course in the city.

“Also, please immediately stop work and close the gate which is being constructed between our respective properties. If this is not done within one week, we will close it. Also it’s too bad you didn’t have the courage to call me yourself,” Trump wrote Univision CEO Randy Falco.

The other Trump press release announced that he rejected the apology of a Univision executive, Alberto Ciurana, who reportedly posted a social media image linking him to Dylann Roof. Roof is the suspect in last week’s church massacre in Charleston, South Carolina.

“Alberto Ciurana issued an apology to me late last night. Apology not accepted. I call for his resignation,” Trump said in a statement.

For its part, Univision has also thrown some barbs at Trump. On Thursday, the network announced it would cancel its business relationship with Trump’s Miss Universe pageant after his “insulting” comments about Mexican immigrants during his campaign launch. Trump said many of the people coming into the US from Mexico are “rapists,” drug-dealers, and other criminals.

Here’s Univision’s statement:

Today, the entertainment division of Univision Communications Inc. announced that it is ending the Company’s business relationship with the Miss Universe Organisation, which is part-owned by Donald J. Trump, based on his recent, insulting remarks about Mexican immigrants. At Univision, we see first-hand the work ethic, love for family, strong religious values and the important role Mexican immigrants and Mexican-Americans have had and will continue to have in building the future of our country. We will not be airing the Miss USA pageant on July 12th or working on any other projects tied to the Trump Organisation.

Trump responded by saying he would launch a breach-of-contract lawsuit against Univision. The real estate developer further claimed that Univision was only going after him because of his aggressive statements on US-Mexican trade relations.

“The lawyers are going to have a field day,” Trump said Thursday night on Fox News.

Univision didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider.

Trump also fired off a number of tweets criticising Univision and calling for a boycott. One of his tweets included a handwritten note from news anchor Jorge Ramos asking Trump for an interview. (Ramos’ personal phone number was on the note).

View Trump’s Twitter criticisms below:

Mexican gov doesn’t want me talking about terrible border situation & horrible trade deals. Forcing Univision to get me to stop- no way!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2015

Univision wants to back out of signed @MissUniverse contract because I exposed the terrible trade deals that the U.S. makes with Mexico.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2015

I love Mexico but not the unfair trade deals that the US so stupidly makes with them. Really bad for US jobs, only good for Mexico.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2015

Anyone who wants strong borders and good trade deals for the US should boycott @Univision.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2015

.@Univision cares far more about Mexico than it does about the U.S. Are they controlled by the Mexican government?

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2015

.@Univision said they don’t like Trump yet Jorge Ramos and their other anchors are begging me for… https://t.co/2HU0WkmFwP

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 26, 2015

