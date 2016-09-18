Donald Trump snipes at 'crazy,' 'wacky' New York Times columnist, threatens to sue the newspaper

Bryan Logan
Dowd CNN TrumpScreenshot via CNNNew York Times columnist Maureen Dowd on CNN.

The Republican Party’s presidential nominee is back to railing against The New York Times.

Donald Trump attacked The Times’ columnist, Maureen Dowd, on Saturday after she riffed on Trump’s raucous White House campaign.

During a CNN interview, Dowd said “I picture Kellyanne Conway like a lion-tamer trying to keep Donald Trump on his stool.”

Conway is Trump’s campaign manager, and largely credited with attempting to steer the brash real-estate mogul toward a more disciplined message.

Trump’s bid for the Oval Office has been one of the rockiest and most controversial campaigns in modern history. Dowd said that she expressed concern about that with the GOP nominee directly: “For instance, I told him that it was wrong that there was violence being incited at his rallies,” Dowd said, adding that it was also wrong that reporters were being “roughed up.”

“He paused … but then he disagreed and said he thought the violence added a frisson of excitement,” Dowd added.

Trump fired off a number of tweets slamming Dowd after that interview:

Trump then suggest that The New York Times should be sued:

Watch Maureen Dowd’s CNN interview here:

