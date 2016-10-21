Video of Donald Trump trying to vote alongside Billy Bush in 2004 shows how hard it is to commit voter fraud

Screenshot/Access Hollywood Billy Bush and Donald Trump.

Donald Trump has suggested that the election will be “rigged” against him — making unsubstantiated claims of past widespread voter fraud.

Pressed by moderator Chris Wallace during Wednesday’s final presidential debate, Trump said he’d “keep you in suspense” regarding whether he’d accept the results of the election. On Thursday, he said he’d accept the results “if I win.”

But while Trump claims voter fraud could be rampant come November 8, an Access Hollywood video from 2004 showed Trump having difficulty casting his own ballot because of an inconsistency in his own registration.

Trump decided to go out to the polls in 2004 with Billy Bush, who was recently fired by NBC after a leaked tape from 2005 emerged showing the two making crude sexual remarks about women.

At the first polling place the pair visited in New York, Trump was annoyed after being told he had to go to a different location because his name was not on the voter rolls.

“Oh why?” Trump asked when told he couldn’t vote at the location. “Do I have to go to a different place? Do me a favour, double-check.”

They told him he had to go to a Park Avenue location.

“520 Park Ave.,” Trump said. “I like that location better. It’s a richer location.”

“Tell them to get it right next time,” he said later as he was leaving the polling place. “Will you please?”

Bush said on TV that it “was a registration issue.”

The two then went to the other location.

“Make sure there’s no cheating here,” Trump said.

To his astonishment, he couldn’t vote their either.

“They don’t have me here either,” he said. “Can you believe this?”

Apparently, according to Bush, a change of address by Trump’s son, Donald Trump Jr., was the reason for the Manhattan billionaire’s voting difficulties.

The pair then went to a third location.

But it was no use.

“Well I’m going to fill out the absentee ballot,” Trump said after learning he still could not vote in person at the location.

“You didn’t do right by me,” he said to an apologetic poll-worker. “You know that, right? You know that?”

Talking to Bush in the backseat of his limousine afterward, Trump said he “saved that guy’s life and he forgot about it.”

“I saved that guys life,” he said. “He’s a scumbag. And he forgot about it.”

Then Trump filled out the absentee ballot he picked up.

“At least you can say, the Trumpster doesn’t give up,” Trump said. “You’ve got to vote.”

As the two parted ways, Bush left Trump with one last question.

“Donald, who did you vote for?” he said, curious if he cast a ballot for then-President George W. Bush or Sen. John Kerry of Massachusetts.

“I don’t hear a word you’re saying,” Trump responded.

There were only 31 credible incidents of voter fraud out of more than 1 billion votes cast from 2000 to 2014, according to a study by Justin Levitt, a professor at Loyola Law School who is an expert on voter fraud.

