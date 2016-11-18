Trump likely to embark on a victory tour of rallies in states he won

Donald Trump is likely to embark on a victory tour of states he won in last week’s election, his campaign said Thursday.

“We’re working on a victory tour now, it will happen in the next couple of weeks,” campaign advance team director George Gigicos told reporters in Trump Tower. “After Thanksgiving”

When asked where, he said “obviously to the states that we won and the swing states we flipped over,” according to a pool report.

Trump won 30 states in the presidential election. Those closely associated with his campaign, including former House Speaker Newt Gingrich, had said prior to the election that the president-elect could possibly continue to hold raucous rallies post-Election Day.

