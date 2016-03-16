'We're going to win, win, win': Donald Trump declares victory after a big night

Donald Trump had a good night in the Republican presidential primaries on Tuesday.

Trump won the biggest winner-take-all state on the map — Florida — as well as Illinois and North Carolina, further cementing his status as his party’s frontrunner.

He lost Ohio, the second-biggest winner-take-all state, to Gov. John Kasich. But Trump is still far ahead in the delegate count.

“This was an amazing evening, this was a great evening,” Trump said during a speech at his Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida.

“We’re going to win, win, win, and we’re not stopping,” he predicted. “We’re going to have great victories for our country.”

In two states, Trump won by a wide margin. He took just under half of the vote in Florida, while Marco Rubio, a US senator from the state, took far less. In Illinois, with nearly half of precincts reporting, Trump won about 40% of the vote, beating every other candidate by double-digit margins.

North Carolina was a more narrow victory. Trump won 41% of the vote, and Texas Sen. Ted Cruz won 37%, with over 70% of precincts reporting. Missouri had not been called at the time Trump took the stage, but he was in the lead by two points.

“We had a fantastic evening, I never thought this could have happened,” Trump said.

Trump is looking increasingly unstoppable as a candidate for the Republican nomination. Kasich and Cruz are still in the hunt, but they are facing longer and longer odds as the primary season slogs onward. Kasich is openly planning for a contested convention, in which no candidate received an outright majority of the delegates on the first ballot.

