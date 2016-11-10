Watch Donald Trump's full victory speech

We were inside Trump headquarters at the New York Hilton Midtown Hotel when Donald Trump took the stage around 3 a.m. after the announcement that the Republican nominee had officially defeated Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election. This is the entire speech, captured from the floor of the Hilton ballroom.

Here are Donald Trump’s full remarks:

Thank you very much. Sorry to keep you waiting. Complicated business, complicated.

Thank you very much. I’ve just received a call from Secretary Clinton. She congratulated us — it’s about us — on our victory, and I congratulated her and her family on a very, very hard-fought campaign.

I mean she fought very hard.

Hillary has worked very long and very hard over a long period of time, and we owe her a major debt of gratitude for her service to our country.

I mean that very sincerely.

Now it’s time for America to bind the wounds of decision. We have to get together.

To all Republicans and Democrats and independents across this nation, I say it’s time for us to come together as one united people.

Its time. I pledge to every citizen of our land that I will be president for all Americans, and this is so important to me. For those who have chosen not to support me in the past, of which there were a few people, I’m reaching out to you for your guidance and your help so that we can work together and unify our great country.

As I’ve said from the beginning, ours was not a campaign but rather an incredible and great movement, made up of millions of hard-working men and women who love their country and want a better, brighter future for themselves and for their family. It’s a movement comprised of Americans from all races, religions, backgrounds and beliefs, who want and expect our government to serve the president and serve the president it will.

Working together, we will begin the urgent task of rebuilding our nation and renewing the American dream.

I’ve spent my entire life in business looking at the untapped potential in projects and in people all over the world. That is now what I want to do for our country. Tremendous potential.

I’ve gotten to know our country so well. Tremendous potential.

It’s going to be a beautiful thing. Every single American will have the opportunity to realise his or her fullest potential. The forgotten men and women of our country will be forgotten no longer.

We are going to fix our inner cities and rebuild our highways, bridges, tunnels, airports, schools, hospitals. We are going to rebuild our infrastructure, which will become, by the way, second to none. We will put millions of our people to work as we rebuild it. We will also finally take care of our great veterans.

Who have been so loyal and I’ve gotten to know so many over this 18-month journey.

The time I’ve spent with them during this campaign has been among my greatest honours.

Our veterans are incredible people. We will embark upon a project of national growth and renewal.

I will harness in the creative talents of our people, and we will call upon the best and brightest to leverage their tremendous talent for the benefit of all. It’s going to happen.

We have a great economic plan. We will double our growth and have the strongest economy anywhere in the world. At the same time, we will get along with all other nations, willing to get along with us. We will have great relationships.

We expect to have great relationships.

No dream is too big.

No challenge is too great.

Nothing we want for our future is beyond our reach. America will no longer settle for anything less than the best.

We must reclaim our country’s destiny and dream big and bold and daring.

We have to do that.

We’re going to dream of things for our country and beautiful things and successful things once again.

I want to tell the world community that while we will always put America’s interest first, we will deal fairly with everyone, with everyone. All people and all other nations. We will seek common ground, not hostility. Partnership, not conflict.

And now I’d like to take this moment to thank some of the people who really helped me with this, what they are calling tonight very, very historic victory. First I want to thank my parents, who I know are looking down on me right now great people. I’ve learned so much from them.

They were wonderful in every regard. I had truly great parents.

I also want to thank my sisters, Maryanne and Elizabeth, who are here with us tonight. And — where are they?

They are here some place.

They are very shy actually. And my brother Robert, my great friend. Where’s Robert?

Where’s Robert? My brother Robert. And they should all be on this stage but that’s ok.

They are great. And also my late brother Fred, great guy, fantastic guy. Fantastic family.

I was very lucky. Great brothers, sisters, great unbelievable parents.

To Melanie and Don and Ivanka and Eric, and Tiffany and Barron, I love you and I thank you and especially for putting up with all of those hours. This was tough. This was tough. This political stuff is nasty and it’s tough.

So, I want to thank my family very much. Really fantastic. Thank you all. Thank you all.

And Lara, unbelievable job.

Vanessa, thank you. Thank you very much.

What a great group. You have all given me such incredible support and I will tell you that we have a large group of people. You know, they kept saying we have a small staff.

Not so small. Look at all this of the people we have. Look at all of these people and Kellyanne and Chris and Rudy and Steve and David, we have got — we have got tremendously talented people up here.

I want to tell you, it’s been very, very special. I want to give a very special thanks to our former mayor Rudy Giuliani. Unbelievable. Unbelievable.

He travelled with us and he went through meetings. Rudy never changing. Where’s Rudy? Rudy.

Gov. Chris Christie, folks was unbelievable. Thank you, Chris.

The first man, for senator, first major politician. Let me tell you he is highly respected in Washington because he’s as smart as you get, Sen.Jeff Sessions. Where’s Jeff? Great man.

Another great man, very tough competitor. He was not easy. He was not easy. Who’s that is that this mayor that showed up?

Is that Rudy? Rudy got up here. Another great man who has been really a friend to me, but I’ll tell you, I got to know him as a competitor because he was one of the folks that was negotiating to go against those Democrats.

Dr.Ben Carson. Where’s Ben? Where’s Ben?

By the way, Mike Huckabee is here someplace and he’s fantastic.

Mike and his family, Sarah, thank you very much.

General Mike Flynn, where’s Mike? And general, we have over 200 generals and admirals who have endorsed our campaign and they are special people and it’s really an honour. We have 22 Congressional Medal of Honour recipients.

We have tremendous people.

A very special person who believed me – I’d read reports

I wasn’t getting along with him. I never had a bad second with him. He’s an unbelievable star.

He’s, that’s right. How did you possibly guess? Let me tell you about Reince.

I said Reince and I know — I know. Look at all of those people over there. I know Reince is a superstar, but I said they can’t call you a superstar, Reince, unless we win. Because you can’t be called a superstar like Secretariat. If Secretariat came in second she would not have the bronze bust at Belmont but Reince is really a star and he’s the hardest working guy. In a certain way I did this — Reince, come up here.

Where’s Reince, get over here, Reince.

Boy, oh, boy, oh, boy. It’s about time you did this, Reince. My guy. Say a few words. Come here, say something.

Reince Priebus: Ladies and gentlemen, the next president of the United States, Donald Trump. Thank you. It’s been an honour. God bless. Thank God.

Trump: You bet. Amazing guy. Our partnership with the RNC was so important to the success and what we have done. So, I also have to say I’ve gotten to know some incredible people, the Secret Service people.

They are tough, and they are smart and they are sharp and I don’t want to mess around with them, I can tell ya. And when I want to go and wave to a big group of people and they rip me down and put me back down in the seat, but they are fantastic people. So, I want to thank the Secret Service.

And law enforcement in New York City, they are here tonight. These are spectacular people.

Sometimes underappreciated, unfortunately, but we appreciate them. We know what they go through.

So, it’s been what they call a historic event, but to be really historic we have to do a great job.

I promise you that I will not let you down. We will do a great job. We will do a great job.

I look very much forward to being your president. Hopefully at the end of two years or three years or four years or maybe even eight years, you will say so many of you worked so hard for us, but you will say that – you will say that that was something that you were really were proud to do.

I can – thank you very much. I can only say that while the campaign is over, our work on this movement is now really just beginning. We’re going to get to work immediately for the American people. And were going to be doing a job that hopefully you will be so proud of your president.

You will be so proud. Again, it’s my honour.

It was an amazing evening. It’s been an amazing two-year period, and I love this country.

Thank you. Thank you very much.

Thank you to Mike Pence.

Thank you, everybody.

