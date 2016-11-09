We got this historic firsthand view of Trump's victory speech in front of thousands of raucous supporters

We were inside Trump headquarters at the New York Hilton Midtown Hotel in New York when he took the stage around 3 a.m. after the announcement that the Republican nominee had officially defeated Hillary Clinton in the 2016 presidential election.

This is the entire speech, captured from the floor of the Hilton ballroom.

Follow BI Video: On Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.