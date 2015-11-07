Donald Trump says he rejected 'risque' 'SNL' sketches so he can keep his lead with Iowa voters

Donald Trump isn’t risking his top polling status in Iowa just to get “Saturday Night Live” a few more ratings points this weekend.

Ahead of the hosting gig, the Republican presidential candidate told Fox News’ Bill O’Reilly that he vetoed provocative sketches that could turn Iowa voters against him, according to Deadline, which got an early look at the interview.

“There were a couple that were too risqué. Because you know, the poll just came down — I’m leading in Iowa, I want to stay leading in Iowa,” the real estate mogul-turned-politician said.

NBC Donald Trump appeared with Cecily Strong for his newest ‘SNL’ promos.

Trump indeed led the latestCNN/ORC pollof likely caucus participants in the state released on Friday. Iowa is considered an important state during the election because it hosts the first major electoral event of the nominating process for United States president.

“We sit down and we look at like 30 — they have all these writers,” Trump said. “They have 100 writers. I walk into the room, there are 100 — and they’re all about 17 years old, OK? They’re all young and all up in your face. But they come up with many, many skits and you pick the ones you think you like.”

Trump’s episode of “SNL” airs Saturday at 11:30 p.m. on NBC. The appearance coincides with November sweeps, the period in which ratings are used to inform advertising rates. This will be the second time Trump has hosted “SNL.” The first was in 2004.

NBC and the show have been criticised by Latino activists and their supporters, who aren’t happy about Trump hosting after his controversial comments regarding Mexican immigrants earlier this year.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.