Donald Trump rages on Twitter after veterans donations are called into question

Pamela Engel

Donald Trump took to Twitter on Monday night to defend his donations to veterans’ charities amid new questions about his January fundraiser.

The questions center on Trump’s claims that he donated $1 million to the fundraiser he held instead of attending a Republican debate in January. At the event, he also named other large donations he reportedly solicited for veterans’ charities.

But reporters have had a hard time confirming how much money has actually been distributed to veterans’ groups. Washington Post reporter David Fahrenthold noted Monday on Twitter that he’s “still looking for the $1M that @realdonaldtrump says he gave vets” since January.

Trump pushed back on the suggestion that he hasn’t raised as much money as he said he did.

“While under no obligation to do so, I have raised between 5 & 6 million dollars, including 1 million dollars from me, for our VETERANS,” Trump tweeted Monday night. “Nice!”

He continued: “Much of the money I have raised for our veterans has already been distributed, with the rest to go shortly to various other veteran groups.”

Trump then attacked the media for its coverage of the veterans donations.

“Amazingly, with all of the money I have raised for the vets, I have got nothing but bad publicity from the dishonest and disgusting media,” he tweeted.

Despite Trump saying he raised between $5 million and $6 million for veterans, his campaign said earlier this week that the January fundraiser only netted $4.5 million, according to The Washington Post.

Campaign manager Corey Lewandowski told the Post that some people who had promised donations for the fundraiser backed out. Lewandowski told the Post that he wasn’t sure if Trump’s $1 million was included in the $4.5 million total he said was raised.

After Trump’s tweetstorm, Fahrenthold clarified what he’s found out so far about the supposed donations.

View his tweets below:

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

NOW WATCH: The real story behind Trump’s taco bowl tweet

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.