A war vet went on a lengthy tweetstorm after Donald Trump said soldiers stole millions

Allan Smith

An Iraq War veteran skewered Donald Trump Wednesday after the presumptive Republican nominee made a confusing statement about soldiers stealing millions in cash while serving abroad.

“The idea that Trump would call out the integrity of those who answered the call of service and deployed to a war zone is repellant,” the veteran, Corbin Reiff, posted to Twitter Wednesday.

During a Tuesday night rally, Trump said the following:

Iraq, crooked as hell. How about bringing baskets of money — millions and millions of dollars — and handing it out? I want to know who were the soldiers that had that job, because I think they’re living very well right now, whoever they may be.

Politico noted that Trump appeared to be referring to known examples of American soldiers taking portions of cash intended for reconstruction projects in Iraq, or otherwise engaging in theft or bribery.

The publication cited a 2015 report by the Center for Public Integrity, a nonpartisan group, which wrote “at least 115 enlisted personnel and military officers [were] convicted since 2005 of committing theft, bribery, and contract-rigging crimes valued at $52 million during their deployments in Afghanistan and Iraq.”

Trump campaign communications director Hope Hicks said Trump was not referring to US soldiers in the comments.

“Mr. Trump was referring to Iraqi soldiers,” she wrote Politico in an email.

Reiff, who now works as a music writer, didn’t buy Hicks’ answer.

“For this reason, and many more, he’s proven that he’s someone with neither the temperament, nor the character, to be Commander in Chief,” he tweeted. “Don’t believe him when he says he’s for Veterans. It’s lip service entirely.”

Reiff said he was working a post that had him handle some of the cash that Trump appeared to be referencing. He said the procedures in place to prevent theft were “frustratingly thorough.”

“I am living well right now – some student loan debt aside – but not because I pocketed the hard-earned taxpayer money that I was entrusted,” he posted.

