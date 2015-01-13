Donald Trump Says He's 'Very Seriously' Considering A 2016 Run

Real estate mogul and television personality Donald Trump says he’s still very interested in a White House bid.

In a Sunday morning interview on New York City radio station 970 AM’s “The Cats Roundtable,” Trump said he is going to be speaking at a number of events in key primary states as he mulls whether or not to run.

“I’m going to Iowa. I’m going to South Carolina. I’m going to New Hampshire. I’ve been invited by everybody,” Trump said. “Maybe because they know my views. Maybe because of the great success of ‘The Apprentice.’ I don’t know what it is but I will tell you I do very well in the polls.”

Trump, a Republican, went on to tell billionaire John Catsimatidis, who hosts the show, that he would tackle the country’s unemployment rate if he were to win the 2016 presidential contest.

“I’ll be looking at that very seriously. Look, you know what’s going on with the country better than anybody. I mean, it’s turmoil. The real unemployment rate is 20%. … People are suffering out there. And the people that are most suffering are the people that don’t have much money to start out with,” Trump said.

Trump’s potential campaign has been widely mocked as insincere because he’s floated his name in multiple past presidential elections without ultimately running.

And it seems some of the jokes may have gotten under Trump’s skin.

During the radio interview, Trump was asked about the recent terrorist attack against the French satire magazine Charlie Hebdo. He responded by attacking the gunmen who indicated they took issue with the magazine’s depictions of the prophet Muhammad while simultaneously expressing his dislike for satire.

“I can’t you say totally unexpected because [the jihadists] attacked them before,” Trump said. “They used the word ‘satirical.’ You know all about satirical because you’ve been hit by the satirists. And it’s very nasty and very mean. And I’m not a fan of satirical.”

Trump also predicted attacks similar to the Charlie Hebdo shooting will only increase in the future.

“What happened is absolutely a terrible situation. And it looks like it’s going to get worse,” he said.

