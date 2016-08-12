Donald Trump just admitted he's having 'a tremendous problem' in a reliably Republican state

Donald Trump expressed doubts Thursday about a state that has voted Republican in every presidential election since 1968.

During an address to a group of religious leaders in Orlando, Florida, Trump said his campaign is facing “a tremendous problem” in Utah.

“You’ve got to get your people out to vote, and especially in those states where we’re represented,” Trump said, referring to large segments of more religious voters.

We’re “having a tremendous problem in Utah. Utah’s a different place and I don’t know, is anybody here from Utah? … I didn’t think so. We’re having a problem.”

In addition to voting Republican in each of the past 12 presidential elections, the Beehive State cast nearly 73% of its ballots for GOP nominee Mitt Romney in 2012. But Utah’s Mormon-heavy population has exhibited an aversion to Trump’s candidacy, and polls suggest the state’s six electoral votes could be in play.

A recent Hinckley Institute/Salt Lake Tribune poll showed that Clinton held a 1-point lead over Trump in the state, at 36% to 35%.

Clinton seeing opportunity in the state, recently authored an op-ed in the Deseret News titled, “What I Have In Common With Utah Leaders — Religious Freedom and the Constitution.”

