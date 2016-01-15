Donald Trump rally features incredible performance of 3 young children singing about crushing America's enemies

Real-estate mogul Donald Trump’s Wednesday-night campaign rally featured a song and dance performance from three young girls.

The trio, who called themselves the “USA Freedom Kids,” sang about America’s greatness and what Trump would do for the country if he wins the 2016 presidential race.

“Cowardice, are you serious? Apologies for freedom — I can’t handle this! When freedom rings, answer the call!” they sang. “On your feet, stand up tall! Freedom’s on our shoulders, USA! Enemies of freedom face the music. Come on boys, take them down!”

They continued: “President Donald Trump knows how to make America great. Deal from strength or get crushed every time.”

Watch the incredible performance below:

