Here's the story behind that stage performance by 3 young children at a Donald Trump rally

Donald Trump’s campaign typically kicks off his rallies with a playlist of bombastic pop hits.

Wednesday’s rally was in large part no different. Only this time, the music was accompanied by a trio of children singing and dancing to an original song dedicated to the Republican presidential front-runner himself.

“Cowardice, are you serious? Apologies for freedom — I can’t handle this! When freedom rings, answer the call!” they blared. “On your feet, stand up tall! Freedom’s on our shoulders, USA! Enemies of freedom face the music. Come on boys, take them down!”

The group, which calls itself the USA Freedom Kids, was formed by Jeff Popick, a Trump supporter whose 8-year-old daughter, Alexis, is one of its members.

“Donald Trump far and away is the No. 1 guy to protect our freedoms. And we need that because we’re coming off the heels of a guy who doesn’t even get the concept,” Popick told Business Insider in a phone interview on Thursday.

Popick himself wrote the lyrics for the Trump tribute song. He said it was originally written about US Army Gen. George Patton, whom he revered since he first saw the 1970 biopic, “Patton.”

After watching Trump’s campaign-announcement speech in June, the self-described band-manager and lyricist said he was inspired to make a more contemporary alteration to the song on the fly.

“I was watching when Donald Trump announced his candidacy, and he talked about the need for a strong military. And I remember him saying that, ‘We’re going to find the next Gen. George Patton,” Popick said. “When Donald Trump said that, I was inspired to make it even more contemporary than it already was, and make it more about Donald Trump.”

Popick has major ambitions for the group, whose three main members are under the age of 12. Those kids have been working together for about six months after Popick and a former “Kidz Bop” employee assembled the group together during casting calls in South Florida.

The group is currently in the studio recording covers of classics like “America The Beautiful” and “Grand Old Flag,” and has shot a music video inspired by the September 11, 2001, terrorist attacks. But Popick said the group is focusing most on recording re-interpretations of older patriotic songs set to what he described as a combination of “electronic dance music, hip-hop, and dub-step,” an EDM subgenre.

Popick said he first reached out to the Trump campaign, concerned that he could be sued over the song. Instead, they began a dialogue with the campaign that eventually led the USA Freedom Kids to open for Trump at his Wednesday-night rally.

Asked about whether the children’s families were concerned about the political nature of the lyrics, Popick said the parents of the other children in the band were “very supportive” of the his decision to dedicate the song to Trump, and were Trump supporters themselves.

“It wasn’t a requisite or prerequisite for them, but yeah, we are all on board,” Popick said.

Popick said he’s hoping that the Trump track isn’t a one-hit wonder, but is instead a launching pad for the group’s patriotic and political tracks. USA Freedom Girls already released a song called “National Anthem Pt. II,” a song about “riding the wave of freedom.”

And “there may be one other song that is, if you want to say, political,” Popick said.

“For me, it is all about freedom,” he said.

