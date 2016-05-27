'Run Marco!' Donald Trump implores Marco Rubio to reconsider a Senate bid

Joe Raedle/Getty Images Florida Sen. Marco Rubio and Donald Trump

Donald Trump wants Florida Sen. Marco Rubio to run for re-election for the sake of keeping a Republican majority, he suggested in a tweet Thursday evening.

Rubio has been firm that he will not run again, and has also made clear that he would not accept any offer from Trump to run as his vice-presidential nominee.

Trump’s tweet is the latest indicator that the frosty relationship between the two men appears to be warming.

The candidates had aggressively attacked one another in the weeks preceding the Florida primary.

Trump had dubbed Rubio “Little Marco,” and Rubio had called Trump a fraud and a “con artist.”

On Thursday, Rubio said in a CNN interview with Jake Tapper that, if asked, he would speak on Trump’s behalf at the Republican National Convention in July.

“Certainly, yeah. I want to be helpful,” Rubio told Tapper.

Poll data shows that @marcorubio does by far the best in holding onto his Senate seat in Florida. Important to keep the MAJORITY. Run Marco!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 27, 2016

“I don’t want to be harmful because I don’t want Hillary Clinton to be president. My policy difference with Donald Trump — I’ve spent a lot of months talking about them, so I think they’re understood.”

Rubio has not yet endorsed Trump, but has said he will support the nominee.

Trump is not the only one in recent days to urge Rubio to run for re-election. At a closed-door lunch Thursday, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell suggested other GOP senators should push Rubio to reconsider his decision not to run, the Associated Press reported.

Sen. Bob Corker of Tennessee also issued a public statement calling Rubio a “very valuable member of the Senate,” and revealing that he had asked Rubio to change his mind.

