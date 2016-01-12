Donald Trump is waging a relentless Twitter crusade against a New Hampshire newspaper

Real-estate mogul Donald Trump declared victory on Sunday after ABC News severed its debate partnership with the Union Leader, a major New Hampshire newspaper.

“I am pleased to announce that I had the Union Leader removed from the upcoming debate,” Trump tweeted.

Trump, the Republican presidential front-runner, wasn’t done there. He fired off a number of other tweets slamming the Union Leader and accusing it of supposedly “unethical behaviour.”

For its part, Union Leader publisher Joseph McQuaid released a statement saying he was “amused” that ABC disapproved of his newspaper’s endorsement of New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) in the presidential race.

“We will get over being ‘severed.’ We are amused by ABC apparently just discovering that we write editorials and endorse candidates. We have been doing both for decades and it hasn’t been an issue for ABC or anyone else,” he said.

Trump’s Sunday tweets:

Trump declared war on the Union Leader at the end of last year, after the newspaper published a front-page editorial criticising his candidacy. 

“He reminds us of the grownup bully ‘Biff’ in the ‘Back to the Future’ movie series,” McQuaid wrote in an editorial titled: “Trump campaign insults NH voters’ intelligence.” 

“Trump has shown himself to be a crude blowhard with no clear political philosophy and no deeper understanding of the important and serious role of president of the United States than one of the goons he lets rough up protesters in his crowds,” he continued.

Trump responded by repeatedly blasting McQuaid on Twitter and in his camptrail-trail speeches. In a series of tweets spanning multiple days, Trump called McQuaid “stinky” and declared that the newspaper was failing:

