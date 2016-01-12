Donald Trump is waging a relentless Twitter crusade against a New Hampshire newspaper

Real-estate mogul Donald Trump declared victory on Sunday after ABC News severed its debate partnership with the Union Leader, a major New Hampshire newspaper.

“I am pleased to announce that I had the Union Leader removed from the upcoming debate,” Trump tweeted.

Trump, the Republican presidential front-runner, wasn’t done there. He fired off a number of other tweets slamming the Union Leader and accusing it of supposedly “unethical behaviour.”

For its part, Union Leader publisher Joseph McQuaid released a statement saying he was “amused” that ABC disapproved of his newspaper’s endorsement of New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R) in the presidential race.

“We will get over being ‘severed.’ We are amused by ABC apparently just discovering that we write editorials and endorse candidates. We have been doing both for decades and it hasn’t been an issue for ABC or anyone else,” he said.

Trump’s Sunday tweets:

If their highly unethical behaviour, including begging me for ads, isn’t questionable enough, they have endorsed a candidate who can’t win.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 10, 2016

This is really unfair and a conflict for all the other candidates. I said it should not be allowed and ABC agreed.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 10, 2016

UL has lost all credibility under Joe McQuaid w circulation dropping to record lows. They aren’t worthy of representing the great people NH.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 10, 2016

Union Leader refuses to comment as to why they were kicked out of the ABC News debate like a dog. For starters, try getting a new publisher!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 10, 2016

Trump declared war on the Union Leader at the end of last year, after the newspaper published a front-page editorial criticising his candidacy.

“He reminds us of the grownup bully ‘Biff’ in the ‘Back to the Future’ movie series,” McQuaid wrote in an editorial titled: “Trump campaign insults NH voters’ intelligence.”

“Trump has shown himself to be a crude blowhard with no clear political philosophy and no deeper understanding of the important and serious role of president of the United States than one of the goons he lets rough up protesters in his crowds,” he continued.

Trump responded by repeatedly blasting McQuaid on Twitter and in his camptrail-trail speeches. In a series of tweets spanning multiple days, Trump called McQuaid “stinky” and declared that the newspaper was failing:

I’m protesting the @UnionLeader from having anything to do w/ ABC debate. Their unethical record doesn’t give them the right to be involved!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 9, 2016

The failing @UnionLeader newspaper in N.H. just sent The Trump Organisation a letter asking that we take ads. How stupid, how desperate!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 7, 2016

Do you believe that @UnionLeader in NH was demanding ads? Look at enclosed letter from them, just received: https://t.co/NucdHBZAH9

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 6, 2016

Wow @UnionLeader circulation in NH has dropped from 75,000 to around 10 — bad management. No wonder they begged me for ads.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 5, 2016

I predict that dying @UnionLeader newspaper, which has been run into the ground by publisher “Stinky” Joe McQuaid, will be dead in 2 years!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 31, 2015

Joe McQuaid (@deucecrew) is desperately trying to sell the @UnionLeader. It’s a loser, and my comments haven’t helped him much.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 30, 2015

The dying @UnionLeader newspaper in NH is in turmoil over my comments about them- like a bully that got knocked out!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 30, 2015

Joe McQuaid (@deucecrew) of the dying Union Leader wanted ads, lunches, donations, speeches from me, and tweets—very unethical.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 30, 2015

The great people of New Hampshire, who I love, are not properly served by the dying Union Leader newspaper.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 30, 2015

Shows how dumb Joe McQuaid (@deucecrew) of the dying Union Leader is to put out the letter I wrote saying why I didn’t do his failed debate!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) December 30, 2015

