Donald Trump says he's 'taking care of my people' by turning away undecided voters at Vermont rally

There’s apparently no room for undecided voters at Republican presidential front-runner Donald Trump’s Thursday-night rally in Burlington, Vermont.

Multiple reporters described event staff asking attendees if they were Trump supporters at the overbooked rally.

If people said they were undecided or fans of another candidate, they were turned away.

Trump released a statement saying the decision was due to the constraints of the Burlington venue.

“We have more than 20,000 people that showed up for 1,400 spots,” he said. “I’m taking care of my people, not people who don’t want to vote for me or are undecided. They are loyal to me and I am loyal to them.”

Local police told Business Insider earlier in the day that they were concerned about the Trump campaign’s decision to distribute tickets to over 10,000 more people than the relatively modest Flynn Center in Burlington could hold.

NBC News correspondent Katy Tur wrote on Twitter that a number of Sen. Bernie Sanders’ (I-Vermont) supporters were also turned away.

One man wearing a Sanders sticker, identified as Tim Farr, described waiting hours to attend the event before being turned away. He said he and his mum were permitted entry to the rally but were “forcibly ejected.”

Watch below:

Trump staff asking if you’re a Trump supporter at the door. If no? Turned away. Tim Farr was one. (Vid 1/2) pic.twitter.com/TNfD4jPCoO

— Katy Tur (@KatyTurNBC) January 7, 2016

