THE LIST: All of Donald Trump's Twitter burns against his Republican rivals

Colin Campbell
Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, FileDonald Trump.

Real-estate mogul Donald Trump attacked presidential rival and Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Florida) Tuesday night on Twitter.

In a single 140-character broadside, Trump declared that Rubio’s middle name was “amnesty,” highlighted his poor Senate voting record, and suggested the senator didn’t have a foreign-policy “VISION” for the country.

With that tweet, Trump has now insulted almost every single one of his Republican rivals on Twitter. 

The online trash-talk, which has become a featured method for Trump, usually comes in response to a shot fired by the opponent in question. Rubio, for example, recently said Trump had not provided enough specifics on national security.

Only a couple of candidates who refuse to criticise Trump have escaped unscathed — notably Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R), and former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee (R). New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R), who has taken light shots at Trump but calls him a friend, has also largely avoided Trump’s ire outside of some retweets attacking him

Everyone else hasn’t been so lucky. Business Insider collected Trump’s best Twitter burns below.

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Kentucky)

Paul has aggressively attacked Trump for allegedly being a fake conservative. Trump eagerly returned fire.

Former Hewlett-Packard CEO Carly Fiorina

Trump has made it very clear that he’s not a fan of Fiorina’s rocky tenure in the business world, her loss of a 2010 Senate race in California, or her voice.

Former New York Gov. George Pataki (R)

Pataki attacked Trump for his heated rhetoric against illegal immigration — and took flak in response.

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina)

Like Pataki, Graham has been very critical of Trump on the campaign trail.

Retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson

Trump unleashed a storm of criticism against the soft-spoken doctor after he said Trump was not as publicly religious as himself. Carson retracted his comments and Trump backed off as a result, only going after Carson’s poll numbers and retweeting a supporter attacking his energy.

Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R)

Bush, another frequent Trump critic, is probably Trump’s favourite target on Twitter. Trump has released multiple social-media attack ads against Bush and constantly taunts the former governor with gusto on a wide range of issues.

Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal (R)

Jindal recently launched an all-out assault against Trump, calling him an “egomaniacal madman,” questioning his conservatism, and much more. Trump initially said he wouldn’t respond to someone so low in the polls — but eventually blasted him on Twitter.

Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry (R)

Before he withdrew from the race, Perry was also a frequent critic of Trump, whom he called a “cancer” on the conservative cause. Trump then escalated his attacks against Perry until the day he suspended his campaign.

But after Perry dropped out:

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker (R)

Trump started attacking Walker after he declined to publicly admonish a supporter who called the real-estate developer a “DumbDumb.” 

But after Walker suddenly suspended his campaign on Monday, Trump gave the governor a thumbs-up:

NOW WATCH: 5 of the richest countries on Earth are in the Middle East, and they won’t take any refugees from their war-torn neighbours

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.