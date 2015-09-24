THE LIST: All of Donald Trump's Twitter burns against his Republican rivals

Real-estate mogul Donald Trump attacked presidential rival and Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Florida) Tuesday night on Twitter.

In a single 140-character broadside, Trump declared that Rubio’s middle name was “amnesty,” highlighted his poor Senate voting record, and suggested the senator didn’t have a foreign-policy “VISION” for the country.

With that tweet, Trump has now insulted almost every single one of his Republican rivals on Twitter.

The online trash-talk, which has become a featured method for Trump, usually comes in response to a shot fired by the opponent in question. Rubio, for example, recently said Trump had not provided enough specifics on national security.

Only a couple of candidates who refuse to criticise Trump have escaped unscathed — notably Sen. Ted Cruz (R-Texas), Ohio Gov. John Kasich (R), and former Arkansas Gov. Mike Huckabee (R). New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie (R), who has taken light shots at Trump but calls him a friend, has also largely avoided Trump’s ire outside of some retweets attacking him.

Everyone else hasn’t been so lucky. Business Insider collected Trump’s best Twitter burns below.

Sen. Rand Paul (R-Kentucky)

Paul has aggressively attacked Trump for allegedly being a fake conservative. Trump eagerly returned fire.

Truly weird Senator Rand Paul of Kentucky reminds me of a spoiled brat without a properly functioning brain. He was terrible at DEBATE!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 11, 2015

Why is @RandPaul allowed to take advantage of the people of Kentucky by running for Senator and Pres. Why should Kentucky be back up plan?

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 11, 2015

Lightweight Senator @RandPaul should focus on trying to get elected in Kentucky— a great state which is embarrassed by him.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 12, 2015

I truly understood the appeal of Ron Paul, but his son, @RandPaul, didn’t get the right gene.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 12, 2015

Former Hewlett-Packard CEO Carly Fiorina

Trump has made it very clear that he’s not a fan of Fiorina’s rocky tenure in the business world, her loss of a 2010 Senate race in California, or her voice.

I just realised that if you listen to Carly Fiorina for more than ten minutes straight, you develop a massive headache. She has zero chance!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 9, 2015

There is no way that Carly Fiorina can become the Republican Nominee or win against the Dems. Boxer killed her for Senate in California!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 21, 2015

Carly Fiorina did such a horrible job at Lucent and HP, virtually destroying both companies, that she never got another CEO job offer! Pres.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 21, 2015

Carly Fiorina is terrible at business–the last thing our country needs! http://t.co/n7lO0llhK8

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 21, 2015

Former New York Gov. George Pataki (R)

Pataki attacked Trump for his heated rhetoric against illegal immigration — and took flak in response.

.@GovernorPataki was a terrible governor of NY, one of the worst — would have been swamped if he ran again!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2015

.@GovernorPataki couldn’t be elected dog catcher if he ran again — so he didn’t!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 1, 2015

Why is someone like George Pataki, who did a terrible job as Governor of N.Y. and registers ZERO in the polls, allowed on the debate stage?

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 13, 2015

.@GovernorPataki did a terrible job as Governor of New York. If he ran again, he would have lost in a landslide. He and Graham ZERO in polls

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 25, 2015

Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-South Carolina)

Like Pataki, Graham has been very critical of Trump on the campaign trail.

Congrats @LindseyGrahamSC. You just got 4 points in your home state of SC — far better than zero nationally. You’re only 26 pts behind me.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 25, 2015

Retired neurosurgeon Ben Carson

Trump unleashed a storm of criticism against the soft-spoken doctor after he said Trump was not as publicly religious as himself. Carson retracted his comments and Trump backed off as a result, only going after Carson’s poll numbers and retweeting a supporter attacking his energy.

Wow, I am ahead of the field with Evangelicals (am so proud of this) and virtually every other group, and Ben Carson just took a swipe at me

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 10, 2015

“@TrumpDemocrats: Carson on @CNN now. He is worse than Jeb; like ambien for insomnia. We need energy in the White House. We need DonaldTrump

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 12, 2015

Former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush (R)

Bush, another frequent Trump critic, is probably Trump’s favourite target on Twitter. Trump has released multiple social-media attack ads against Bush and constantly taunts the former governor with gusto on a wide range of issues.

“Donald Trump: Jeb Bush’s Support of Common Core ‘a Disaster'” http://t.co/U40UQ0UvGl via @BreitbartNews by Dr. Susan Berry

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) January 25, 2015

Jeb Bush – “I am a conservative” = Barack Obama -“If you like your healthcare plan, you can keep your plan.”

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 16, 2015

Jeb Bush really blew his interview with @megynkelly – should cost him big time. Said he would do the disastrous Iraq war all over again

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 13, 2015

I call Jeb Bush the reluctant warrior — he just doesn’t want to be doing this, he is not having fun!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 14, 2015

“@STR8HUSTLING: @realDonaldTrump Donald you would have fired Jeb Bush a long time ago on the apprentice” True!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 14, 2015

I cannot believe how bad Jeb Bush looks with his insane answer on Iraq, and then his numerous corrections which made him look even worse.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 15, 2015

Jeb Bush gave five different answers in four days on whether or not we should have invaded Iraq.He is so confused.Not presidential material!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 18, 2015

I laugh when I see Marco Rubio and Jeb Bush pretending to “love” each other, with each talking of their great friendship. Typical phony pols

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 18, 2015

Flashback — Jeb Bush received a $US4M tax payer bailout in 1990 http://t.co/R2bpNbRQRX Guess who was POTUS then?

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 22, 2015

Just out, the new nationwide @FoxNews poll has me alone in 2nd place, closely behind Jeb Bush-but Bush will NEVER Make America Great Again!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) June 25, 2015

Jeb Bush will never secure our border or negotiate great trade deals for American workers. Jeb doesn’t see & can’t solve the problems.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 5, 2015

Flashback — Jeb Bush says illegal immigrants breaking our laws is an “act of love” http://t.co/p8yFzVuw8w He will never secure the border.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 5, 2015

Jeb Bush just announced he raised over $US100M. Everyone of those people who contributed are getting something to the detriment of America!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 10, 2015

Can you envision Jeb Bush or Hillary Clinton negotiating with ‘El Chapo’, the Mexican drug lord who escaped from prison? ….

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 13, 2015

Despite the false @nytimes story about Jeb Bush being happy with the Trump surge, he fell more than anybody & is miserable.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 3, 2015

Many of Hillary’s donors are the same donors as Jeb Bush’s — all rich, will have total control — know them well.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 5, 2015

Jeb Bush signed memo saying not to use the term “anchor babies,” offensive. Now he wants to use it because I use it. Stay true to yourself!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 21, 2015

Jeb Bush is weak on illegal immigration, in favour of common core, bad on women’s health issues and thinks the Iraq war was a good thing.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 22, 2015

Jeb Bush has a photoshopped photo for an ad which gives him a black left hand and much different looking body. Jeb just can’t get it right!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 22, 2015

Jeb Bush never uses his last name on advertising, signage, materials etc. Is he ashamed of the name BUSH? A pretty sad situation. Go Jeb!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 25, 2015

Jeb Bush just talked about my border proposal to build a “fence.” It’s not a fence, Jeb, it’s a WALL, and there’s a BIG difference!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 25, 2015

Wow, Jeb Bush just lost three of his top fundraisers – they quit!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 29, 2015

This is no “act of love” as Jeb Bush said… https://t.co/K4FKTKpaTI

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 31, 2015

Louisiana Gov. Bobby Jindal (R)

Jindal recently launched an all-out assault against Trump, calling him an “egomaniacal madman,” questioning his conservatism, and much more. Trump initially said he wouldn’t respond to someone so low in the polls — but eventually blasted him on Twitter.

Oh wow, lightweight Governor @BobbyJindal, who is registered at less than 1 per cent in the polls, just mocked my hair. So original!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 11, 2015

Former Texas Gov. Rick Perry (R)

Before he withdrew from the race, Perry was also a frequent critic of Trump, whom he called a “cancer” on the conservative cause. Trump then escalated his attacks against Perry until the day he suspended his campaign.

As Governor of Texas, Rick Perry could have done far more to secure the border – but that’s O.K., I like him anyway! @GovernorPerry

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 3, 2015

.@GovernorPerry just gave a pollster quote on me. He doesn’t understand what the word demagoguery means.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 16, 2015

.@GovernorPerry failed on the border. He should be forced to take an IQ test before being allowed to enter the GOP debate.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 16, 2015

.@GovernorPerry in my office last cycle playing nice and begging for my support and money. Hypocrite! https://t.co/axPAVsLEqx

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 22, 2015

But after Perry dropped out:

.@GovernorPerry is a terrific guy and I wish him well- I know he will have a great future!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 11, 2015

Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker (R)

Trump started attacking Walker after he declined to publicly admonish a supporter who called the real-estate developer a “DumbDumb.”

.@ScottWalker despite your coming to my office to give me an award, your very dumb fundraiser hit me very hard— not smart!

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 25, 2015

.@ScottWalker is a nice guy, but not presidential material. Wisconsin is in turmoil, borrowing to the hilt, and doing poorly in jobs etc.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 26, 2015

When people find out how bad a job Scott Walker has done in WI, they won’t be voting for him. Massive deficit, bad jobs forecast, a mess.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) July 27, 2015

But after Walker suddenly suspended his campaign on Monday, Trump gave the governor a thumbs-up:

I got to know @ScottWalker well — he’s a very nice person and has a great future.

— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 21, 2015

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.