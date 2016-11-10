Donald Trump won Twitter, and that was a giveaway that he might win the presidency

It’s happened. Americans woke up on Wednesday with the news that Donald Trump, the real estate magnate and former reality TV show star, has been elected as the 45th President of their country.

In the tech world, this has many nervous. With the exception of venture capitalist Peter Thiel, Trump’s policies and rhetoric have earned him shockingly low support from Silicon Valley. His victory has led many of those companies’ stock to drop slightly on Wednesday.

One tech company that’s benefitted from this campaign, though, is Twitter. For better or worse, the social media site has been a hotbed for live news coverage and opinion sharing, particularly from the candidates themselves. The stock rose as much as 4% on the Wednesday after Election Day.

The company released data on Monday counting how many tweets mentioning each candidate were sent over the course of the election, and as its chart shows, Trump was generally the more talked about candidate throughout. Good or painfully bad, people continuously, constantly, thought about Trump.

Did being popular on Twitter win him the election? No. But it’s another sign that he was the axis around which this election rotated. Win or lose, this was always going to be known as “the Trump election.” With each passing week, something he said, did, or promised to do dominated the news cycle. His words, however you felt about them, were consistently at the forefront of America’s mind. And when you control the message for 17 months, you usually win.

So that’s what he did.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.