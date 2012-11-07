Donald Trump Goes On An Epic Rant On Twitter After Obama Wins

Donald Trump melted down on Twitter Tuesday, calling for a “revolution” after President Barack Obama won re-election.
Photo: Twitter/@realdonaldtrump
Trump’s rant is based on the assumption Obama will lose the popular vote — which was the case at the moment, but is not going to happen now. Take a look at his full tailspin below (he has since deleted about half of the tweets):
Photo: Twitter/@realdonaldtrump
There’s more! Two more since the original post went up:
Photo: Twitter/@realdonaldtrump
