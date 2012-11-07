Donald Trump Goes On An Epic Rant On Twitter After Obama Wins

Brett LoGiurato

Donald Trump melted down on Twitter Tuesday, calling for a “revolution” after President Barack Obama won re-election

Donald Trump

Photo: Twitter/@realdonaldtrump

Trump’s rant is based on the assumption Obama will lose the popular vote — which was the case at the moment, but is not going to happen now. Take a look at his full tailspin below (he has since deleted about half of the tweets): 

Donald Trump

Photo: Twitter/@realdonaldtrump

There’s more! Two more since the original post went up:

Donald Trump

Photo: Twitter/@realdonaldtrump

,/p>

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.