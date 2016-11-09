On the last Election Day, Donald Trump had a complete meltdown

It’s Election Day! And beating all odds, Donald Trump is the Republican nominee for president, facing off against Democrat Hillary Clinton after one of the most brutal campaigns in history.

The last time Trump was an interested party — rooting for somebody else — did not go according to plan. And Trump responded to President Barack Obama’s 2012 reelection victory by melting down on Twitter and calling for a “revolution.”

Business Insider chronicled the Twitter tirade then:

Early in the night, Obama fell behind 2012 GOP nominee and former Massachusetts Gov. Mitt Romney (R) in total votes, even though it had become clear that the president would win via the Electoral College. Obama ultimately also won the popular vote.

But Trump was clearly furious about the system he called a “disaster” for democracy.

Take a look at his (mostly) full tailspin below (he since deleted many of the tweets):

After we documented the initial riff, Trump went on to add:

