Donald Trump Goes Ballistic On Jon Stewart After Daily Show Segment

On Wednesday The Daily Show aired a segment in which Jon Stewart referred to Donald Trump as F**kface von Clownstick. He said that it was Trump’s birth name.



And while we’re pretty sure Trump isn’t one of the Daily Show’s regular viewers, he did manage to hear about the segment and was, naturally, upset.

So as Donald Trump is wont to do, he took his grievance to Twitter.

Check out the stream below:

At least Trump got his point across.

The actual segment in question was about Senator Ted Cruz, and the fact that he can’t really run for President because he was born in Canada. Stewart mused that investigating that was clearly a matter for Trump.

You can watch it here below:

