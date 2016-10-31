Donald Trump baselessly claims Google, Twitter, and Facebook are suppressing Clinton email news

Sarah Rice/Getty Images Donald Trump at a campaign event in Maine.

Donald Trump added another group of actors to the growing list of interests that he claims are “rigging” the election against him.

In a tweet on Sunday, the Republican presidential nominee baselessly asserted that technology companies were attempting to tamp down new revelations that the FBI is continuing to investigate Hillary Clinton’s use of a private email server while serving as secretary of state.

“Wow, Twitter, Google and Facebook are burying the FBI criminal investigation of Clinton. Very dishonest media!” Trump wrote.

In their lack of factual support, Trump’s claims on Sunday largely mirrored other unsubstantiated assertions that media organisations and even poll workers were intentionally attempting to stop Trump from becoming president.

As CNN host Brian Stelter pointed out on Sunday, the FBI’s investigation into Clinton’s emails was the top story on Google News on Sunday, and a top trending topic on Twitter.

And after taking heat earlier this year from suppressing some right-leaning outlets, Facebook removed human curation from its trending topics section altogether, allowing stories to rise to the top based on their popularity and importance in Facebook’s algorithm.

