Here are all 47 accounts Trump follows on Twitter

President Donald Trump is following a mixed bag of characters on Twitter.

While his follower count rises – 53.1 million and growing – his following list is a fraction of the size.

So what are the 47 accounts Trump follows? They’re his children, a bevy of Fox News hosts, and his own hotels and golf courses.

Here are all the accounts Trump follows on Twitter.

Ivanka Trump, Trump’s eldest daughter

Ivanka Trump is Donald Trump’s second-eldest child and one of his closest advisers. She has stepped away from her business ties with the Trump Organisation and her fashion label to work as an advisor to the president in the White House.

Donald Trump Jr., Trump’s oldest son

John Moore/Getty Images Donald Trump Jr.

Donald Trump Jr. is the oldest son of Donald Trump and his first wife, Ivana, and has been working for the Trump Organisation since shortly after graduating from the University of Pennsylvania.

Piers Morgan, co-host of “Good Morning Britain”

Piers Morgan is a presenter on the British morning show “Good Morning Britain” and the US editor at large of Mail Online.

Morgan is a close friend of Trump’s – Trump spent more time talking to Morgan on the phone after the election than he did with British Prime Minister Theresa May.

Greta Van Susteren, TV news reporter

Slaven Vlasic/Getty

Greta Van Susteren was the host of “For The Record” on MSNBC until June 2017. Before that, she worked at Fox News for 14 years before departing last September.

Bill O’Reilly, former Fox News host

Ilya S. Savenok/Getty

Bill O’Reilly was the host of “The O’Reilly Factor” on Fox News. He was fired by the network in April 2017 amid allegations of sexual harassment.

Eric Trump, Donald Trump’s third child

Jeff Vinnick/Getty Images

Eric Trump co-runs the Trump Organisation with his brother in their father’s absence, and was also actively involved in “The Apprentice.”

Vince McMahon, chairman of WWE

Michael N. Todaro/Getty

Vince McMahon is the chairman and CEO of WWE. Trump’s relationship with the McMahons – both Vince and his wife, Linda – goes back decades, starting in the 1980s when Trump helped bring two consecutive WrestleMania events to Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Linda now heads Trump’s Small Business Administration.

Gary Player, former professional golfer

Rob Kim/Getty

Gary Player is a retired professional golfer from South Africa. Trump is seemingly a longtime fan – in 2014, he dedicated a deluxe villa to Player at his Trump National Doral golf course.

Mark Burnett, reality-TV producer

Mark Burnett produced Trump’s hit reality TV show, “The Apprentice.”

Eric Bolling, former Fox News host

Noam Galai/Getty Images

Eric Bolling was a host on the Fox News show “The Five” and the author of the book “Wake Up America,” which Trump endorsed on Twitter in June 2017.

Bolling was fired from the network in September amid allegations of sexual harassment.

Geraldo Rivera, Fox News personality

Noam Galai/Getty

Geraldo Rivera is the former host of the talk show “Geraldo” and a Fox News personality.

In October, Rivera joined several networks and television producers who said they were digging through archives of Trump footage in the wake of a 2005 behind-the-scenes tape that showed Trump boasting about grabbing and kissing women without their permission. Rivera initially said he had “embarrassing” tapes of Trump, but later walked back the claims.

First lady Melania Trump

Melania Trump is Donald Trump’s third wife. The pair married in 2005.

“Fox & Friends,” a morning show on Fox News.

Astrid Stawiarz/Getty

“Fox & Friends” is a morning cable news show hosted by Brian Kilmeade, Ainsley Earhardt, Steve Doocy, and Abby Huntsman. It’s the president’s favourite.

Michael Cohen, Trump’s former personal attorney

Michael Cohen worked for Trump for more than a decade and served as Trump’s personal attorney.

Cohen was fired from the post in 2018 and is currently the focus of an investigation in the Southern District of New York into whether he violated campaign-finance laws or committed bank fraud, wire fraud, illegal lobbying, or other crimes.

Katrina Pierson, former Trump campaign spokeswoman

Katrina Pierson was the national spokeswoman for Trump’s campaign. Pierson and several other former campaign staffers recently launched a pro-Trump nonprofit called America First Policies, which aims to fight against the “liberal and biased media.”

Katrina Campins, former “Apprentice” cast member and Trump surrogate

Michael Bezjian/Getty

Katrina Campins, who appeared on season one of “The Apprentice,” describes herself as a “real-estate mogul” and Trump surrogate.

Diamond and Silk, vloggers and Trump supporters

Diamond and Silk – otherwise known as Lynette Hardaway and Rochelle Richardson – gained fame as the “Stump for Trump” girls and for their passionate YouTube videos. The pair joined Trump onstage at a rally in North Carolina in December 2015, and even testified before Congress earlier this year.

Ann Coulter, conservative writer and commentator

Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images

Ann Coulter is a political commentator, author, and vocal conservative who frequently writes for the far-right website Breitbart and appears on Fox News.

Corey Lewandowski, Trump’s former campaign manager

Getty Images/Joe Raedle

Corey Lewandowski served as Trump’s campaign manager until June 2016, when he was fired after a falling out with Paul Manafort, then the campaign chairman.

Lewandowski was soon hired by CNN as a conservative commentator but resigned in November 2016 amid speculation he would serve in the Trump administration, something that never came to fruition.

Sean Hannity, Fox News host

Rob Kim/Getty

Sean Hannity is a famously outspoken Fox News host and the host of the radio program “The Sean Hannity Show.” He and the president reportedly talk on the phone almost every night before bed.

Lara Trump, wife of Eric Trump

Lara Trump married Eric Trump in 2014. Lara is a former personal trainer and producer for CBS.

Vanessa Trump, soon-to-be-ex-wife of Donald Trump Jr.

Vanessa Trump is Donald Trump’s soon-to-be-former daughter-in-law. The former model married Donald Trump Jr. in 2005, and they have five children. She filed for divorce from Donald Trump Jr. in March.

Drudge Report, a news aggregation website

Business Insider An illustration of Matt Drudge, owner of Drudge Report.

Drudge Report is a website that aggregates the news of the day. The site leans heavily conservative, and the site’s owner, Matt Drudge, has been outspoken in his support for Trump.

Team Trump, the official account for updating Trump’s supporters

The Team Trump account posts updates and news about Trump. The account isn’t manned by Trump himself, but it frequently retweets his posts.

Vice President Mike Pence

Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

Mike Pence was governor of Indiana before Trump chose him as his vice president.

Trump’s most recent follow is the official Twitter handle for the office of the Vice President, @VP, which Pence now uses as well.

Laura Ingraham, Fox News host

Wikimedia Commons

Laura Ingraham is an outspoken Trump supporter as well as a Fox News contributor who frequently appears on the network and often fills in for top talent like Bill O’Reilly.

She’s also the editor-in-chief of a news website called LifeZette, which dredged up conspiracy theories about the Clintons during the 2016 presidential campaign.

In March, high school shooting survivor David Hogg called for a boycott of Ingraham’s advertisers after the host mocked him by saying he “whines” about college rejections. More than a dozen brands later said they would pull their ads from the show.

He renewed the call after Ingraham downplayed how the Trump administration’s “zero tolerance” immigration policy was affecting children at the US-Mexico border.

Tiffany Trump, Trump’s youngest daughter

John Moore/Getty Images

Tiffany Trump – Donald’s youngest daughter and only child with second wife Marla Maples – is 24 and a recent graduate of the University of Pennsylvania. She spoke at the Republican National Convention in July 2016 but otherwise keeps a lower profile than Trump’s other adult children.

Trump Organisation, the parent company of Trump Hotels, Trump International Reality, and more.

Before taking office, Trump announced he would cede control of the Trump Organisation, which also owns Trump Winery and Trump Gold, to a team of executives and his adult children, specifically Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump. Ivanka Trump stepped away from any business holdings as she moved to Washington, DC.

Trump also follows several other individual accounts for his holdings, including:

– Trump Golf– Trump Waikiki hotel – Trump National Doral golf course and hotel – Trump Vegas Hotel– Trump Hotel Chicago– Trump Washington, DC, golf course – Trump Los Angeles golf course – Trump Charlotte golf course

Roma Downey, TV actress

Rachel Murray/Getty

Roma Downey was the star of the late-’90s TV show “Touched by an Angel” and is the executive producer and star of History Channel’s “The Bible.” She is also the wife of “Apprentice” producer Mark Burnett.

Reince Priebus, Trump’s former chief of staff

Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Reince Priebus is the former chairman of the Republican National Committee. He was named Trump’s chief of staff shortly after the election in November.

Priebus resigned soon after in January 2017. General John Kelly replaced him.

Kellyanne Conway, Trump’s former campaign manager

Pool/Getty Images

Kellyanne Conway is currently a counselor to the president. She served as Trump’s campaign manager from August 2016 until the election and was previously a strategist and pollster.

Dan Scavino, Trump’s assistant and White House social media manager

Dan Scavino is director of social media at the White House as well as Trump’s assistant. He previously served as general manager of Trump National Golf Club and has been in Trump’s inner circle for years. He joined the Trump campaign in February 2016.

Trump follows Scavino’s personal account – @DanScavino – as well.

The White House

Alex Wong/Getty Images

The official White House Twitter account provides “the latest from @POTUS Trump and his Administration.”

Jesse Watters, Fox News personality

Jesse Watters is co-host of “The Five,” as well as host of “Watters’ World” on Fox News.

Tucker Carlson, Fox News personality

Getty Images/Business Insider

Tucker Carlson is the host of “Tucker Carlson Tonight” on Fox News.

Sarah Huckabee Sanders, the White House press secretary

Sarah Huckabee Sanders took over as White House press secretary in July 2017.

Ronna McDaniel, GOP chairwoman

Ronna Romney McDaniel is the niece of Mitt Romney and the current chairwoman of the Republican National Committee.

Brad Parscale, campaign manager for Trump’s 2020 presidential bid

Drew Angerer/Getty Images Brad Parscale.

Brad Parscale joined the Trump 2016 campaign as digital director. He was hired to run Trump’s re-election bid in Januray 2018.

BONUS: Trump’s recent unfollows

Neilson Barnard/Getty

Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough are two of the cohosts of MSNBC’s “Morning Joe.” Scarborough, a former GOP representative, is meant to be the conservative counter to Brzezinski’s more liberal-leaning persona. Trump unfollowed both Brzezinski and Scarborough sometime in 2017.

Fox Nation is an opinion and video website operated by Fox News. When it launched, Fox described it as “a community where all Americans are encouraged to share, discuss, and debate.” Trump unfollowed Fox Nation sometime in 2018.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.