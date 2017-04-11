Here are all 43 accounts Trump follows on Twitter

President Donald Trump is following a mixed bag of characters on Twitter.
While his follower count rises — 27.6 million and growing — his following list is a fraction of the size.
So what are the 43 accounts Trump follows? They’re his children, a bevy of Fox News hosts, and his own hotels and golf courses.
We’ve picked out 20. You can see the rest here.
Tiffany Trump -- Donald's youngest daughter and only child with second wife Marla Maples -- is 23 and a recent graduate of the University of Pennsylvania. She spoke at the Republican National Convention in July but otherwise keeps a lower profile than Trump's other adult children.
Mike Pence was governor of Indiana before being chosen as Trump's vice president.
Reince Priebus is the former chairman of the Republican National Committee. He was named Trump's chief of staff shortly after the election in November.
'It is truly an honour to join President-elect Trump in the White House as his chief of staff,' Priebus said at the time.
Corey Lewandowski served as Trump's campaign manager until June, when he was fired by the campaign after a falling out with Paul Manafort, then the campaign chairman.
Lewandowski was soon hired by CNN as a conservative commentator but resigned in November amid speculation he would serve in the Trump administration, something that hasn't come to fruition.
Roma Downey was the star of the late-'90s TV show 'Touched by an Angel' and is the executive producer and star of History Channel's 'The Bible.' She is also the wife of 'Apprentice' producer Mark Burnett.
It was reported in December that Burnett was helping plan Trump's inauguration.
Vince McMahon is the chairman and CEO of WWE. Trump's relationship with the McMahons -- both Vince and his wife, Linda -- goes back decades, starting in the 1980s when Trump helped bring two consecutive WrestleMania events to Atlantic City, New Jersey.
Gary Player is a retired professional golfer from South Africa. Trump is seemingly a longtime fan -- in 2014, he dedicated a deluxe villa to Player at his Trump National Doral golf course.
Laura Ingraham is an outspoken Trump supporter as well as a Fox News contributor who frequently appears on the network and often fills in for top talent like Bill O'Reilly. She's also the editor-in-chief of a news website called LifeZette, which dredged up conspiracy theories about the Clintons during the 2016 presidential campaign.
Eric Bolling is a host on the Fox News show 'The Five' and the author of the book 'Wake Up America,' which Trump endorsed on Twitter in June.
Sean Hannity is a famously outspoken Fox News host and the host of the radio program 'The Sean Hannity Show.'
'Fox & Friends' is a morning cable news show hosted by Brian Kilmeade, Ainsley Earhardt, Steve Doocy, Clayton Morris, and Abby Huntsman.
Geraldo Rivera is the former host of the talk show 'Geraldo' and a Fox News personality.
In October, Rivera joined several networks and television producers that said they were digging through archives of Trump footage in the wake of a 2005 behind-the-scenes tape that showed Trump boasting about grabbing and kissing women without their permission. Rivera initially said he had 'embarrassing' tapes of Trump, but later walked back the claims.
Greta Van Susteren is the host of 'For The Record' on MSNBC. She worked at Fox News for 14 years before departing last September.
Ann Coulter is a political commentator, author, and vocal conservative who frequently writes for the conservative website Breitbart and appears on Fox News.
Drudge Report is a website that aggregates the news of the day. The site leans heavily conservative, and the site's owner, Matt Drudge, has been outspoken in his support for Trump.
Piers Morgan is a presenter on the British morning show 'Good Morning Britain' and the US editor at large of Mail Online.
Morgan is a close friend of Trump's -- Trump spent more time talking to Morgan on the phone after the election than he had with British Prime Minister Theresa May.
Katrina Campins, who appeared on season one of 'The Apprentice,' describes herself as a 'real-estate mogul' and Trump surrogate.
Trump's most recent follow is the official White House Twitter account. The account provides 'the latest from @POTUS Trump and his Administration.'
Mika Brzezinski and Joe Scarborough are two of the cohosts of MSNBC's 'Morning Joe.' Scarborough, a former GOP representative, is meant to be the conservative counter to Brzezinski's more liberal-leaning persona.
Brzezinski recently admonished Trump's press secretary, Sean Spicer, for his conduct during his first official press conference.
Trump unfollowed both Brzezinski and Scarborough sometime in 2017.
