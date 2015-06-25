Donald Trump launches Twitter attack on 'total hypocrite' Neil Young

Colin Campbell, Hunter Walker
Presidential candidate, real estate mogul, and reality television personality Donald Trump is taking his beef with Neil Young to the next level. 

Trump used one of Young’s songs, “Rockin’ In The Free World,” as entrance music at his presidential campaign announcement on June 16. Afterwards, Young’s manager released a careful statement saying he did not authorise Trump to make his song a part of the campaign.

“Neil Young, a Canadian citizen, is a supporter of Bernie Sanders for president of the United States of America,” Young’s manager said.

On Wednesday, Trump fired off a number of tweets criticising Young for being a “total hypocrite.” He claimed Young attempted to do a business deal with him and even recently invited him to a concert. Trump included a photo of Young in his office and partial images of documents as proof of his claim the singer recently asked him for money for “an audio deal:”

 Trump added that he didn’t even think Young’s music was one of the best songs at his campaign launch:

Along with “Rocking In The Free World,” Trump’s announcement featured Aerosmith’s “Dream On,” the Rolling Stones’ “You Can’t Always Get What You Want,” “The Music of The Night” from the Broadway musical “Phantom of the Opera,” and “Memory” from “Cats.” 

Representatives for Trump and Young did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Business Insider.  

